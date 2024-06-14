Do the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 championship rings feature a glaring error?
By Scott Rogust
If the Kansas City Chiefs had anything to say about it, they would prefer to make this event an annual tradition. Of course, we are talking about their Super Bowl Ring Ceremony, which took place on Thursday night. This is now the second consecutive year in which the Chiefs got brand-new rings, this time commemorating their thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.
NFL teams go all-out to make their rings unique. Sure, they include plenty of diamonds and jewels, but it's also the details included in the rings. This year, the Chiefs included an illustration of the "Tom and Jerry" play in overtime that resulted in Mecole Hardman scoring the game-winning touchdown.
While the players, coaches, and members of the Chiefs' organization will love the rings, it appears there is an error.
Do the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 rings have an error?
The Chiefs unveiled the official details and features of the rings on their website with photo captures. The inside of the ring features the scores of each playoff matchup against every opponent. Included next to the opponent name is the seed number.
Next to the Miami Dolphins, whom the Chiefs defeated 26-7 in the Wild Card Round is the No. 7. The thing is, the Dolphins were the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The seventh seed was the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 31-17 in the Wild Card Round.
Again, this is all based on the graphics provided by the Chiefs. It's unknown if the error is actually on the rings given to the various members of the Chiefs organization.
Either way, it doesn't seem like the team is too upset about it. Based on the variety of player reactions on social media, they look to be huge fans of their latest Super Bowl rings. Of course they are hoping it's not the last.
This upcoming season, the Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. If last season was proof, it's that you can never count out the team led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and tight end Travis Kelce.