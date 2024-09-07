Vikings LB just gave Giants elite bulletin board material entering Week 1 matchup
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants have a lot of questions surrounding them entering the 2024 NFL season but motivation surely wasn't one of them.
Well, if it was before then it isn't now because Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. just gave them a lot of it heading into a Week 1 showdown.
Speaking to a local reporter in the locker room on Friday, Pace seemed ultra confident about his team's prospects in its season-opener against New York on Sunday.
"We bouta go crazy man. It ain't even gonna be no matchup," Pace claimed.
Vikings LB Ivan Pace doubles down on trolling Giants
When the reporter pushed back lightheartedly, saying the Giants had some good players who have their moments like quarterback Daniel Jones, Pace appeared to laugh and shake off the suggestion as nonsensical.
"Yeah they look good," Pace said somewhat politely. "But I know our defense, I know we got it in this locker room so we good."
New York's players will be sure to hear those comments and probably use them going into Sunday's Week 1 matchup.
Minnesota might also still be a little salty from the last time the two teams met, when New York beat them in Minneapolis 31-24 in the first round of the 2022-23 playoffs. However, Pace was still in college when that game was played.
Pace and company will get their opportunity to back up those comments against Jones and the revamped New York offense, including 2024 first round pick Malik Nabers at wide receiver.
New York has a mixed bag when it comes to its history in season-openers and home-openers. The team is 51-45-3 all-time in home openers but since moving into MetLife stadium in 2010, it's only 4-10.
The Vikings, on the other hand, are 35-27-1 in Week 1 games since entering the NFL in 1961 and have won the last four regular season games against New York, leading the all-time series 17-10.