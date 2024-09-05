NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Chiefs, Lions headline Super Bowl contenders tier
- Bears, Falcons sneak in among the potential sleepers
- Cowboys, Packers sit just outside the bonafide contenders
- Everyone's still chasing the Chiefs
NFL Power Rankings by Tiers
There is no longer seven months than from the conclusion of the Super Bowl to Week 1 of the following regular season. But the long, arduous journey of the waiting game known as the offseason has come to a close and the 2024 NFL season is here. So naturally, it's time to dive into the league with our NFL Power Rankings.
Preseason power rankings always feel like, at least to some degree, a fool's errand. We think we know what we know about these teams. Over the course of 18 weeks, however, quite a lot can change about what we know and, more importantly, what these teams show us. But hey, we've got to project and prognosticate a bit, right? So that's what we're going to do. And while we did still rank every team, we're also putting all 32 NFL teams into tiers.
NFL Power Rankings are here, and we're starting off the season with our quick-hitting thoughts on every team and why they're ranked where they are.
NFL Power Rankings: Gotta Tell Ya, I Don’t See It
32. New England Patriots
The fact that Jerod Mayo is starting Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye tells me two things: First, this team doesn't have any intention of winning games in the 2024 season and, secondly, this offensive line is truly a disaster. Don't have faith in the Patriots because they may not have any in themselves.
31. Carolina Panthers
It should look better for the Panthers in year two with Bryce Young with an improved receiving corps and some buildable pieces. This roster just isn't in any shape to adequately compete just yet, though.
30. New York Giants
There are some legitimate building blocks with the Giants but, at the end of the day, the fact that Daniel Jones almost surely isn't one of them behind a subpar offensive line doesn't give me much hope for the G-Men.
29. Tennessee Titans
Perhaps Will Levis and the Titans could help prove me wrong here because I like the way they've started reshaping the roster and the coaching staff around Brian Callahan. My fear, however, is that we might still be a bit away from that resulting in competing in a meaningful way.
NFL Power Rankings: Broken But Could Be Fun To Fix
28. Washington Commanders
Truly, watching Jayden Daniels is among the things I'm most excited for this season and, if the O-line is decent, this could be a good offense. The defense, however, is a bit lackluster and the rookie growing pains are also in play.
27. Indianapolis Colts
Maybe he'll make this look silly, but I'm still not entirely sure why everyone is convinced Anthony Richardson is some sort of savior for the Colts. Until he stays healthy and proves it for 17 games, consider me dubious of what's happening in Indianapolis.
26. Denver Broncos
I've never been shy about my lack of belief in Bo Nix but I do believe Sean Payton could make it work. The rest of the Broncos roster is far more concerning, however, and it might be a rough couple of years in Denver, even with Nix.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
It's hard to know completely what to make of this Raiders team given the improvement of an awful defensive unit and the questions at quarterback. I, for one, don't believe that the Silver and Black will be much of a factor this season.
24. New Orleans Saints
If we were power ranking head coaches, Dennis Allen might be at the bottom of the list. Combine that with the exceptional mediocrity of Derek Carr and the Saints don't appear to be going anywhere fast, even in a poor division overall.
23. Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold might be the ultimate test case for how good of an offensive mind Kevin O'Connell is. The pieces on the Vikings have definitely improved beyond quarterback but the team might still not be there quite yet.
NFL Power Rankings: Maybe If Things Break Right
22. Arizona Cardinals
Even with some improvements on defense and Marvin Harrison Jr. joining a full season of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals strike the chord of being frisky but not quite yet on the level to contend or compete. But hey, maybe they push for a playoff spot building off last year's late-season momentum.
21. Jacksonville Jaguars
It felt like Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars were perpetual underperformers a season ago but the group should be better in the 2024 season. How much better, however, is the question we're waiting to see.
20. Los Angeles Chargers
There are questions about the Chargers skill positions and some on the defense as well, which is certainly worth noting. And yet, I won't count them out because history has taught us that Jim Harbaugh often finds a way, and Justin Herbert should surely help that cause.
19. Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald should give a shot in the arm to the Seahawks defense but I also expect Ryan Grubb at OC to do the same for Geno Smith and the offense. In a division that could be grueling, though, I do worry about the ceiling in Seattle.
NFL Power Rankings: You Know What, I Could See It!
18. Chicago Bears
Call me a prisoner of the moment or whatever else but I'm both excited and optimistic about the Caleb Williams era. With the pieces Ryan Poles has put around his prized new quarterback on both offense and defense, the Bears will be a tough question for any opponent to answer.
17. Atlanta Falcons
The health of Kirk Cousins does raise some red flags for the Falcons but this organization clearly has gone all in on trying to take a stranglehold of the NFC South. With Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons entering the fray for Raheem Morris, being higher on Atlanta than even this is justified.
16. Cleveland Browns
I'm completely torn on the Browns, to be honest. On one hand, there should be full faith in this defense and in the playmakers on offense. On the other, the offensive line is already shorthanded and we don't know if Deshaun Watson can still throw a football. So right in the middle of 32 teams feels right.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Did the Buccaneers lose some of their secret sauce with the departure of Dave Canales? To me, the Bucs know exactly who they are with Baker Mayfield and, perhaps more so than we like to admit, that can carry a team quite a ways.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
If Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields can give the Steelers anything resembling competent quarterback play, this team could be dangerous with the defense they have in place. That's a big, big "if" in this scenario, though, so waiting and seeing might be the best approach.
13. Los Angeles Rams
Losing Aaron Donald to retirement obviously won't help the Rams but anyone doubting Sean McVay with a healthy Matthew Stafford and this cast of weapons is frankly just being foolish at this point. The Rams can likely hang with most teams in the league.
NFL Power Rankings: Might Be Super Bowl Contenders
12. New York Jets
What will Aaron Rodgers look like post-Achilles injury? That's basically what this Jets season boils down to. We know the receivers are good, the line should be better, and the defense is borderline elite. What we get from a returning Rodgers, however, is the linchpin for the season.
11. Houston Texans
The Texans seem to be everyone's darling but for good reason. C.J. Stroud was phenomenal as a rookie and now has an even better supporting cast. I still have questions of the ceiling for this team but they are rightful favorites in the AFC South and a virtual lock for a playoff spot.
10. Green Bay Packers
I'm drunk on the Jordan Love Kool-Aid and I'm not afraid to say it. What he showed in the second half of last season was magnificent and, as a young Packers roster around him continues to get better and the defense hopefully trends up under new DC Jeff Hafley, this team could be turning into something special.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
There are warranted questions when it comes to Joe Burrow's health but I have full trust in the Bengals if that proves to not be an issue. Of course, the Ja'Marr Chase contract kerfuffle does worry me somewhat but the bones are there for a potential contender.
8. Buffalo Bills
I feel obligated to have the Bills in the Top 8 but I'd be lying to say I'm not a bit concerned. Josh Allen is still one of "the guys" in the NFL but the skill positions look notably worse as does the defense. I'm not saying Buffalo collapses but there could definitely be some growing pains, especially early in the year.
7. Philadelphia Eagles
Speaking of teams I have doubts about, though, the Eagles collapsed disastrously at the end of last season. I think Kellen Moore should help and this roster remains extremely talented but my biggest doubt remains in Nick Sirianni, who might be doing more harm than good in Philly.
6. Miami Dolphins
Yes, I'm aware that this has been a different team when *checks notes* it gets a little chilly. However, Mike McDaniel has given you every reason to believe in the Dolphins offense as one of the league's elite while I think the defense might be slept on a bit too much. I'm ready to get hurt again with Miami.
5. Dallas Cowboys
All of the Dak Prescott contract drama (and CeeDee Lamb before him) has masked one simple fact -- the Cowboys are still going to be very good, at least in the regular season. Sure, they have the worst running back room in the league. But it wasn't much to write home about last season either and they still won 12 games.
NFL Power Rankings: Bonafide Super Bowl Contenders
4. Detroit Lions
One could argue that the Lions choked away a Super Bowl berth just last season in the NFC Championship Game. Now, the roster looks even stronger and deeper. We should have complete faith in Dan Campbell and his staff with the Lions being my NFC pick to play for the Super Bowl, even if another obligatory pick edges them out.
3. San Francisco 49ers
I'm starting to convince myself of a 49ers Super Bowl hangover. Chrisitan McCaffrey already dealing with a calf injury, the holdouts of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, and my general distaste for Brock Purdy all give me pause about this team, as do some of their defensive losses. Maybe that notion looks foolish quickly but consider my antennas raised.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Look man, John Harbaugh is definitely a Top 5 coach in the league and, while I do wonder what the defense looks like post-Mike Macdonald, adding Derrick Henry to this offense just seems downright unfair for defenses who are going to have to stop him and Lamar Jackson in the run. I can't properly express how excited I am to watch this team and what they're capable of this season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The champs are the champs looking to become the champs a third time in a row. Patrick Mahomes now has an offense that should be far more functional around him and it looks like more of the same run of dominance coming from the Chiefs, perhaps more impressively so in the 2024 campaign.