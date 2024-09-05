NFL Week 1 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Cowboys upset brewing?
Who wants some NFL Week 1 picks and predictions? You've come to the right place. The 2024 NFL season has arrived with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens going toe-to-toe at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night with the action lasting all the way through Monday night.
The thing that's always important to remember when it comes to Week 1 of the NFL season, however, is that we probably don't know as much as we think we do. We can eye all of the additions and subtractions of rosters and even try to create narratives. But what matters is what happens out on the field -- and we haven't really seen that just yet.
So now that we have that, we're taking on both straight up and against the spread NFL predictions this season. We're going to fight the good fight and just enjoy the fact that our next 18 Sundays are occupied. Oh happy day!
NFL Week 1 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game
Ravens at Chiefs (TNF)
Chiefs
Chiefs -3
Packers vs. Eagles (Friday)
Packers
Packers +2.5
Titans at Bears
Bears
Bears -4.5
Steelers at Falcons
Falcons
Steelers +3.5
Jaguars at Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins -3.5
Patriots at Bengals
Bengals
Bengals -8.5
Texans at Colts
Texans
Texans -2.5
Vikings at Giants
Vikings
Vikings -1.5
Panthers at Saints
Saints
Panthers +3.5
Cardinals at Bills
Cardinals
Cardinals +6.5
Raiders at Chargers
Chargers
Chargers -3
Broncos at Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks -5.5
Cowboys at Browns
Cowboys
Cowboys +2.5
Buccaneers at Commanders
Buccaneers
Buccaneers -3.5
Rams at Lions (SNF)
Lions
Rams +3.5
Jets at 49ers
Jets
Jets +4.5
As mentioned, Week 1 is arguably the most difficult time to make picks and predictions. Do we know what Bo Nix is going to look like with the Broncos, what the Jim Harbaugh effect will be on the Chargers, how rookies like Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams will perform, and so on? Of course not. So it's the time to take some swings, whether that's with the Cardinals upsetting a new-look Bills team, the Jets getting hot early behind Aaron Rodgers or even teams like the Steelers and Rams to cover but not win outright.
Most confident NFL picks of Week 1
Vikings (-1.5) at Giants
Look, I understand that the Vikings are starting Sam Darnold at quarterback and that the Giants defense isn't a slouch. But I think we need to take the Darnold scar tissue we all have and wipe it from our brains. Kevin O'Connell should deliver the best version of him we've seen, specifically behind this offensive line and with this skill position group.
Then you have the Giants. Even if Minnesota's defense is only marginally improved -- I actually expect more than that, but will give ourselves some leeway -- I truly have no faith in Daniel Jones at this point in his career. The Vikings are quite simply the better team and I'm baffled this line is under a field goal.
Patriots at Bengals (-8.5)
If you have trepidation about the Bengals for Ja'Marr Chase's potential absence or being a malcontent, or even with Joe Burrow returning from an injury, I get it. But please, please do not underestimate how bad this Patriots team might be. This is an offensive line that's so porous that Jerod Mayo didn't feel confident enough in to start his rookie, Drake Maye, who outperformed Jacoby Brissett consistently in the preseason.
Even if the Bengals aren't a special team in the 2024 season, they are head and shoulders above a Patriots team that is going to be close to a lock for worst record in the league.
Toughest game to pick for Week 1
Panthers at Saints (-3.5)
Trying to make a lick of sense out of either of these teams without having seen the finished product on the field is near impossible. My read is that these are two bottom-feeders in the NFL for the 2024 season who just happen to play in the same division. That's why I decided to go with the happy middle of the Saints straight-up and the Panthers catching a field goal and a hook as underdogs.
Do I trust Bryce Young and this offense after what I saw last season? It's hard to, even with the improved receiving corps. On the flip side, though, trusting Dennis Allen is the opposite of a profitable endeavor, particularly with mediocrity personified, Derek Carr, manning the offense. All I know to do with this game is not think highly of either team moving forward.