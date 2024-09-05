Fansided

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions for every game (Straight-Up and ATS): Cowboys upset brewing?

NFL Week 1 predictions with straight-up and against-the-spread picks for all 16 games.

By Cody Williams

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
Who wants some NFL Week 1 picks and predictions? You've come to the right place. The 2024 NFL season has arrived with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens going toe-to-toe at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night with the action lasting all the way through Monday night.

The thing that's always important to remember when it comes to Week 1 of the NFL season, however, is that we probably don't know as much as we think we do. We can eye all of the additions and subtractions of rosters and even try to create narratives. But what matters is what happens out on the field -- and we haven't really seen that just yet.

So now that we have that, we're taking on both straight up and against the spread NFL predictions this season. We're going to fight the good fight and just enjoy the fact that our next 18 Sundays are occupied. Oh happy day!

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 0-0 | ATS Record: 0-0-0

NFL Week 1 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

NFL Week 1 Matchup

Straight-Up Pick

ATS Pick

Ravens at Chiefs (TNF)

Chiefs

Chiefs -3

Packers vs. Eagles (Friday)

Packers

Packers +2.5

Titans at Bears

Bears

Bears -4.5

Steelers at Falcons

Falcons

Steelers +3.5

Jaguars at Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins -3.5

Patriots at Bengals

Bengals

Bengals -8.5

Texans at Colts

Texans

Texans -2.5

Vikings at Giants

Vikings

Vikings -1.5

Panthers at Saints

Saints

Panthers +3.5

Cardinals at Bills

Cardinals

Cardinals +6.5

Raiders at Chargers

Chargers

Chargers -3

Broncos at Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks -5.5

Cowboys at Browns

Cowboys

Cowboys +2.5

Buccaneers at Commanders

Buccaneers

Buccaneers -3.5

Rams at Lions (SNF)

Lions

Rams +3.5

Jets at 49ers

Jets

Jets +4.5

As mentioned, Week 1 is arguably the most difficult time to make picks and predictions. Do we know what Bo Nix is going to look like with the Broncos, what the Jim Harbaugh effect will be on the Chargers, how rookies like Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams will perform, and so on? Of course not. So it's the time to take some swings, whether that's with the Cardinals upsetting a new-look Bills team, the Jets getting hot early behind Aaron Rodgers or even teams like the Steelers and Rams to cover but not win outright.

Most confident NFL picks of Week 1

Vikings (-1.5) at Giants

Look, I understand that the Vikings are starting Sam Darnold at quarterback and that the Giants defense isn't a slouch. But I think we need to take the Darnold scar tissue we all have and wipe it from our brains. Kevin O'Connell should deliver the best version of him we've seen, specifically behind this offensive line and with this skill position group.

Then you have the Giants. Even if Minnesota's defense is only marginally improved -- I actually expect more than that, but will give ourselves some leeway -- I truly have no faith in Daniel Jones at this point in his career. The Vikings are quite simply the better team and I'm baffled this line is under a field goal.

Patriots at Bengals (-8.5)

If you have trepidation about the Bengals for Ja'Marr Chase's potential absence or being a malcontent, or even with Joe Burrow returning from an injury, I get it. But please, please do not underestimate how bad this Patriots team might be. This is an offensive line that's so porous that Jerod Mayo didn't feel confident enough in to start his rookie, Drake Maye, who outperformed Jacoby Brissett consistently in the preseason.

Even if the Bengals aren't a special team in the 2024 season, they are head and shoulders above a Patriots team that is going to be close to a lock for worst record in the league.

Toughest game to pick for Week 1

Panthers at Saints (-3.5)

Trying to make a lick of sense out of either of these teams without having seen the finished product on the field is near impossible. My read is that these are two bottom-feeders in the NFL for the 2024 season who just happen to play in the same division. That's why I decided to go with the happy middle of the Saints straight-up and the Panthers catching a field goal and a hook as underdogs.

Do I trust Bryce Young and this offense after what I saw last season? It's hard to, even with the improved receiving corps. On the flip side, though, trusting Dennis Allen is the opposite of a profitable endeavor, particularly with mediocrity personified, Derek Carr, manning the offense. All I know to do with this game is not think highly of either team moving forward.

