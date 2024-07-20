J.J. McCarthy ensures he won’t be an even bigger distraction in training camp
By Kinnu Singh
After six seasons, the Minnesota Vikings were prepared to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins and try something new. The 35-year-old veteran, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, signed a massive deal with the Atlanta Falcons in the opening moments of free agency.
Minnesota opted to take a long-term approach to their quarterback situation. The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and then signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to serve as a stopgap quarterback while the rookie develops.
Vikings eliminate at least one distraction with J.J. McCarthy
The Vikings signed McCarthy to a four-year, $21.8 million contract on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The fully guaranteed rookie deal includes a $12.7 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.
McCarthy was one of three first-round selections that remained unsigned. The remaining two are Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner, who was selected with the No. 17 overall pick, and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who was selected with the No. 18 overall pick.
The deal is one less distraction for the Vikings to deal with as they begin a training camp that will be rife with quarterback competition and controversy. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has already named Darnold as the team's starting quarterback, but questions about McCarthy taking the starting role have already emerged. If Darnold struggles at any point, local media and fans will undoubtedly begin their McCarthy chants.
McCarthy led Michigan to a 2023 College Football Playoff national championship and he posted a 27-1 record as a full-time starter. Still, Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy scheme did most of the heavy lifting, and the young quarterback still has to develop before he's ready to lead an NFL offense.
There is a right and a wrong way to develop quarterbacks, and Minnesota appears to be doing everything the right way. The team has ensured McCarthy won't be thrown straight into the fire by allowing him the opportunity to take a redshirt season behind Darnold.
If McCarthy does step in at some point this season, he'll have quite a supporting cast to work with. In addition to second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings also signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term contract extension and acquired running back Aaron Jones in free agency.
As training camp begins, McCarthy will have to compete with veteran quarterback Nick Mullens for the second-string role before he can battle Darnold for the starting position.