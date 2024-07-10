Jordan Addison comes at Giants fan in IG comments about Week 1 matchup
By Kinnu Singh
For the first time since 2018, the Minnesota Vikings offense will not be led by quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins' tumultuous 2023 campaign came to a halt with a season-ending Achilles tear, and Minnesota decided to let the 35-year-old quarterback leave in free agency. Instead, the Vikings selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency to serve as a stopgap quarterback.
Regardless of which quarterback starts for Minnesota, the team is equipped with a strong arsenal of weapons. With wide receiver Justin Jefferson garnering the majority of defensive attention after becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, second-year wideout Jordan Addison has an opportunity to take a step forward after an impressive rookie season.
The Vikings will open the 2024 regular season with an intriguing matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and Addison seems to be looking forward to the challenge.
Jordan Addison seems confident in Vikings chances against Giants
The Vikings posted a video of the team's offseason practices on Instagram, and a Giants fans took the opportunity to begin the trash talk early by mentioning that the Vikings would lose to the Giants. Addison, who happened to see the comment, responded, "How much [do you want to] bet?"
Addison was selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he made his impact felt almost immediately. The 22-year-old wide receiver started 14 games and logged 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. The season was particularly impressive given Minnesota's instability at quarterback — four different passers started at least two games for the Vikings.
The Giants, meanwhile, took a significant loss on the offensive side of the ball. New York allowed star running back Saquon Barkley to leave during free agency, instead opting to invest in quarterback Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future. The Giants bolstered their offensive line and selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, providing Jones with an opportunity to show his value.
Both the Vikings and Giants are entering training camp after an offseason of drastic changes, and their recent seasons have mirrored each other in many ways. Minnesota and New York both made surprising postseason appearances in 2022 but fell apart last year after injuries to their starting quarterbacks. The Week 1 matchup will provide both teams an opportunity to begin a bounce-back season off on the right foot.
The Vikings and Giants have faced each other five times in the last ten seasons, according to The Football Database. Minnesota won four consecutive games but lost 31-24 in their last regular season game against the Giants during the 2022 season.