Vikings open training camp with devastating injury news to Mekhi Blackmon
By Lior Lampert
Typically, the beginning of NFL training camp marks a time of universal optimism and excitement around the league. Amid the anticipation, the first day of practice for the Minnesota Vikings quickly reached doom and gloom status.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL on Wednesday, effectively ending his campaign before it started.
Minnesota selected Blackmon in the third round of last year's NFL Draft. He wasted no time establishing himself as a vital piece of their secondary, so this is a brutal loss for Minnesota.
Vikings promising CB Mekhi Blackmon tears ACL on the opening day of training camp
ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted that Blackmon endured the injury during seven-on-seven drills of the inaugural training session. The former USC Trojan reportedly hobbled off the field before "laying on the ground for more than five minutes." Not long after that, the 25-year-old gingerly headed for the locker room.
Blackmon appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season, starting three. He amassed 41 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery as a part-time player (43 percent defensive snap rate). His efforts in 2023 earned him a solid 71.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade, primarily thriving in coverage.
Alas, Blackmon will presumably have to wait another trip around the sun to continue his development as a pro. But when he's ready to return to action, he'll have a chance to be a consistent part of the Vikings' defensive plans.
The Vikings signed journeyman defensive back Duke Shelley on Tuesday. While he isn't a one-for-one replacement for Blackmon, the veteran gives Minnesota a supplementary option behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquil Griffin.
Unfortunately, the crushing Blackmon news is the latest event of a tumultuous offseason for the Vikings. Earlier this month, Minnesota rookie corner Khyree Jackson tragically passed away in a car accident. Then, roughly a week later, wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.