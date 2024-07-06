Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies unexpectedly in car accident
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has died unexpectedly in a car accident, per multiple reports early on Saturday. He was 24 years old.
Jackson was the 108th overall pick in the early parts of the fourth round in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Vikings out of Oregon. He had garnered offseason attention as a potential breakout candidate for the Minnesota defense after minicamps and workouts with the organization prior to training camp.
Details regarding the "auto accident" and situation that led to Jackson's passing are currently scarce as reports surface of his death. His agent, high school and college coach all confirmed the news sadly.
Vikings rookie, Oregon standout Khyree Jackson dies in car accident
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sent a message to social media that was absolutely heartbreaking, sending love to his former player but also touchingly saying he will "miss your smile" and lauding Jackson as a better person than he was a player, even as he was great on the field.
Jackson, a native of Upper Malboro, Maryland, began his college football career at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season, landing with Lanning and Oregon for his final year in college, the 2023 campaign.
In his one season with the Ducks, Jackson was a star who played an integral role in nearly leading Oregon to the College Football Playoff. He was named First-Team All-Pac-12 for his phenomenal season prior to entering the draft.
After being drafted, Jackson told a story about potentially feeling like football was no longer a long-term option for him as he worked at Harris Teeter, a grocery store, in the deli department. Obviously, the young man worked incredibly hard to change that narrative and was set to begin his NFL career.
This is devastatingly heartbreaking for the Jackson family, the Oregon family, and the Vikings family. Our thoughts are with everyone. RIP Khyree Jackson.