Vikings rookie getting pre-training camp buzz as possible answer to big problem
Last offseason, the then-defending NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores to be their defensive coordinator. He inherited a unit that allowed the second-most total yards and passing yards per game in the league. Kevin O’Connell’s club managed to win 13 games in 2022 despite those issues, but those shortcomings caught up with the club down the stretch and in the playoffs.
In 2023, Minnesota improved to 16th in the NFL in fewest total yards per game allowed, and only seven teams were better against the run. However, the club finished 24th vs. the pass, indicating room for improvement.
Have the Vikings found a standout cornerback in the rough?
The Vikings’ 7-10 finish this past season had more to do with the instability at quarterback (4 different starters) than its defense. Flores fielded a respectable unit, but the defensive backfield did need to be addressed.
The club drafted seven players in April, and apparently there is a feeling that fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson bears watching. The well-traveled performer turns 25 years old on Aug. 11, and he’s made the rounds on numerous levels of college football. He spent 2023 with the Oregon Ducks, after two years at the University of Alabama. This scouting report is via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.
“Extremely imposing outside cornerback with rare size and strength. Jackson’s measurables are a big plus, but he started just 14 games during his college career, so the technique is inconsistent…Jackson’s size and physicality combined with his NFL-caliber run support should make him an early backup with a chance to climb the ladder into a starting role if he proves he has the necessary speed.”
It appears that the defensive strategy for this club this offseason was to throw as many pass-rushers at opposing quarterbacks as possible. The team lost Danielle Hunter to Houston in free agency but countered that by signing Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonah Williams, Jihad Ward, and Kamu Grugier-Hill. They also used their second first-round pick this year on edge-rusher Dallas Turner (Alabama). Meanwhile, in terms of the cornerback spot, the club brought in veteran Shaquill Griffin and drafted Jackson.
That should be an interesting season for the Minnesota defense considering the likes of the Lions’, Packers’, and Bears’ offenses, especially if the latter lives up to its billing via its numerous offseason acquisitions.