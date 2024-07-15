Everything to know about Jordan Addison's DUI arrest and potential Vikings suspension
By Lior Lampert
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison got arrested on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.
With veterans reporting for Vikings training camp in roughly a week, how does this change things for Addison and Minnesota (if at all)? Will there be repercussions from the NFL or the team?
Here's everything to know about Addison's DUI arrest and the potential ramifications of his actions.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert cites the California Highway Patrol, saying the situation with Addison unfolded near the Los Angeles International Airport.
A white Rolls Royce obstructed a lane of I-105 westbound to Sepulveda Boulevard northbound, according to Seifert, who reviewed the police report. The driver of the vehicle, Addison, was sleeping behind the wheel, prompting a DUI test and eventual arrest at 11:36 p.m. PT. He was released from detention only a couple hours later, on Saturday at 1:36 a.m local time.
Despite everything, law enforcement has not publicized Addison's blood alcohol content, though the legal limit in the state of California is 0.08.
Addison attended the premiere of Netflix's Receiver documentary in Los Angeles, starring his Vikings teammate and fellow wideout Justin Jefferson. But the former has a connection to the city after spending his final collegiate season at USC.
Unfortunately, this news comes less than a week after Minnesota rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson got tragically and unexpectedly killed in a car accident. Moreover, as Seifert points out, it marks the second driving-related incident Addison has been a part of since joining the Vikings.
Addison got caught going 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed limit zone last July. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge but had the count of reckless driving against him dismissed. Moreover, the 2023 first-round pick was subject to paying $686 in fines. Considering the 22-year-old has a fully guaranteed $13.7 million rookie contract, this is a mere slap on the wrist.
Will the Vikings suspend WR Jordan Addison?
For now, that remains unclear. Nonetheless, it is fair to mention that Minnesota suspended offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for three weeks without pay, stemming from a similar issue in December. But these matters are fluid -- the outcomes vary by the case. So, we must wait for more intel. However, his status as a repeat offender could weigh into any decision.
When additional information arises, we will provide further updates.