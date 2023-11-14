What time are the CFP rankings released tonight, Nov. 14?
Just when you get comfortable with the College Football Playoff rankings release schedule, things get changed up. We know that every Tuesday from Oct. 31 until the end of the 2023 season that the Selection Committee will meet and reveal their Top 25. Normally, it's at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
If you tune into ESPN at 7 p.m. ET tonight on Tuesday, Nov. 14, though, you won't see Rece Davis, Boo Corrigan or anything regarding college football. Instead, it'll be the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic in college hoops with Duke playing Michigan State. But the CFP rankings still have to be released, so what gives?
Don't worry, we have you covered with what time the College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight and on what channel.
What time do the CFP rankings get released tonight?
The Week 12 CFP rankings will be released tonight at roughly 9 p.m. ET. The official release time is more vague as the committee will reveal the Top 25 in the 30-minute window between the two Champions Classic games on the hardwood on Tuesday. The first game should conclude around 9 p.m. ET, though, which is why we're giving that time.
With ESPN broadcasting the Champions Classic, the College Football Playoff rankings will still be released on ESPN despite the altered time of the broadcast.
There should be plenty of drama for the Week 12 rankings given what we've seen. Ohio State has been No. 1 in the first two Top 25 rankings the committee has formulated. But after Georgia's second consecutive win over a Top 15 team, the Bulldogs have a strong case to leap the Buckeyes for the top spot. Throw in that Michigan had a dominant win over Penn State on the road, and the Wolverines' case is only getting stronger.
But now you know, at least, when to tune into the broadcast to see the new Top 25.