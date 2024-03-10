When do Manchester City & Liverpool play Arsenal next?
Manchester City and Liverpool face off at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, but both are chasing the Gunners.
By Mark Powell
Liverpool and Manchester City face off on Sunday afternoon in Anfield with the winner in the driver's seat atop the English Premier League. Unfortunately for both sides, they will not be alone, as Arsenal entered Sunday alone with a one-point advantage atop the table.
Prior to the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold added a little fuel to the fire, suggesting that trophies in Liverpool 'mean more' in Liverpool than in Manchester. Both City's Erling Haaland and Ruben Diaz begged to differ. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his player, who provided some bulletin-board material before the much-anticipated clash of soccer titans.
“I’m not sure how often in this club we have to say that you know how much we respect the opponent, in this case City,” Klopp said, per The Athletic ($). “How often we have to say, and mean, Pep is the best manager in the world. They have incredible players...He’s born in Liverpool. He played through all youth teams. What would you think in this situation?"
While neither team is downplaying the importance of this match, it's important to remember that the third team in this race, Arsenal, still faces both City and Liverpool again this season.
When does Liverpool play Arsenal next?
Unfortunately for Liverpool, they do not face Arsenal again this season. The two sides play a friendly on July 31, but by then we will know the winner of the 2023-24 season. This is the first time Arsenal have been atop the table since boxing day. Liverpool will surely be tuned in for City's next match against the Gunners, which could have massive implications on the title race.
When does Manchester City play Arsenal next?
Manchester City will play Arsenal at the Etihad on March 31, 2024. City will be favored in that match, as they are home and have experience on their side. Pep Guardiola's group remains among the favorites to lead the table come season's end, as they've won three straight league titles. They have also won five Premier League titles in the past six seasons.