Manchester City vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Manchester City host Liverpool in a title decider in the Premier League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
It is first against second in the Premier League this weekend, as the leaders Liverpool take on the chasers Manchester City. The Reds are just one point ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, so the winner of this game will receive a massive boost to their title hopes.
Both sides won emphatically in Europe this week, with Liverpool defeating Sparta Praha 5-1 in the Europa League. Darwin Nunez scored a brace in this game. The Uruguayan has now scored 16 times and made 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions.
Nunez is always going to be compared to City's Erling Haaland, as they are both tall and physical forwards who joined their clubs in the summer of 2022. Haaland has so far outshone Nunez with his record-breaking goalscoring.
Haaland again scored this week in his side's 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen. He has now scored as many times in the Champions League as City legend Sergio Aguero. Haaland's stats for this season are 29 goals in 32 games.
There is a statue of Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium and if Haaland continues to perform as he has for City, then one day he could too be immortalized at their ground.
There is talk that Haaland could at some point join Real Madrid but for now, he is City's man and he could fire them to another Premier League title.
It is a crucial few weeks for Guardiola's side, after the Liverpool game their next league game is against Arsenal who are third in the division. They have an FA Cup tie in between these games against Newcastle United which will be another difficult fixture.
How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 10
- Start Time: 11:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
