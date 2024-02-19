Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs wide receiver
Even though Hill has moved on to the Dolphins, he was instrumental in the Chiefs' Super Bowl runs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He averaged more than 1,100 yards in his six years in KC and scored 56 receiving touchdowns.
In 13 playoff games for the Chiefs, he had 84 catches, 1,081 receiving yards, and five touchdown catches. While with KC, he was named to the Pro Bowl all six years and was a first-team All-Pro three times.
Of course he has gone to even greater heights in Miami, with over 3,500 receiving yard and 20 touchdown passes in just two years. With two more Pro Bowls and two more first-team All-Pro nods, he's almost guaranteed himself a place in Canton.
While fans wish his time in Kansas City was longer, his trade to the Dolphins as worked out well for both parties. Hill has seen incredible personal success and the Chiefs added two more rings.