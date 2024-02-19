Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Andy Reid, Chiefs head coach
Reid was working toward a Hall of Fame coaching career long before he arrived in the Fountain City. He accumulated 130 wins as head coach of the Eagles, with one Super Bowl appearance in 14 seasons. He had also won a ring as an assistant coach for the Packers.
In 11 seasons, he's almost matched his Philadelphia win total with 128 in Kansas City. Of course, he's also added eight straight AFC West titles, four Super Bowl appearances, and three more rings.
He's also fourth all-time in wins as an NFL head coach with 284, 63 behind Don Shula. The list of accomplishments for Reid just go on and on.
His partnership with Patrick Mahomes will eventually go down as one of the best head coach/quarterback duos of all-time. Both have made each other better and together, they've been incredible.
There is no doubt that Reid will be one of those on this team with a guaranteed ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.