Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Chris Jones, Chiefs pass rusher
Even without three rings, Jones is arguably the second best interior defensive lineman over the past six seasons, behind only Aaron Donald. Without the rings, and several more years left of effectiveness, Jones had a good shot to make the Hall of Fame anyway. With three rings, he's a lock.
The Chiefs selected him in the second round in 2016 and he's never disappointed. After a couple of seasons of development, Jones hit his stride in 2018, notching 15.5 sacks and his first of three second-team All-Pro nods. Over the next five seasons, he never dipped below 7.5 sacks and he hit triple digits thrice. He added five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.
Jones offers the Chiefs more than just sacks. While his tackle totals are never robust, it is the pressure he applies to quarterbacks that enhance his value. That and the fact he engages a double-team nearly every snap. Over the last six seasons, he's averaged 40 pressures a season.
He has been the best defensive player on the field for the Chiefs for a long time, and now he's the best player on one of the best defenses in the league. His personal accomplishments, combined with his teams accomplishments are more than enough to secure that his bust will eventually have a place in Canton.