Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Harrison Butker, Chiefs kicker
Not a lot of kickers make it to Canton but after only seven seasons, Butker is building the early foundation for a Hall of Fame career. He's second all time in field goal percentage at, 89.1 percent, just a point behind the Jason Tucker. If Butker can string together a few seasons like 2023, where he missed just two of 35 field goal attempts, he'll eventually catch the Ravens' great kicker.
Butker had struggled slightly with his extra points over the last few seasons, missing 11 of them over three years. In 2023, he fixed whatever was wrong and made all 38 attempts. If you are good at math, you'll realize he was 71 out of 73 on all of his kicks this regular season.
He's also made 28 out of 40 attempts from 50 yards or more, including a personal best 62-yarder in 2022. In the playoffs, he's made 88.9 percent of his field goal attempts, and is six for seven beyond 50 yards. During Super Bowl 58, he booted a 57-yarder, setting a Super Bowl record.
During the postseason this year, he was 11-for-11 in field goals and he was perfect in all eight extra point attempts. Again if you are counting, Butker was 90 of 92 on all his attempts this year.
Between his accuracy and his ability to make long kicks, Butker has a chance to be an all-time great kicker. He needs several more years at a high level, but being an important cog in multiple championships, and a Super Bowl record-holder is a good way to pad a Hall of Fame resume.