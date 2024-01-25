Which Michigan coaches should Jim Harbaugh bring with him to the Chargers?
Jim Harbaugh is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are some Michigan coaches Harbaugh should bring with him to the NFL.
By Scott Rogust
For the first time in nearly a decade, Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL. After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh prepared for his jump to the NFL. Harbaugh interviewed with two teams, and one of them successfully landed the head coach.
According to multiple reports, Harbaugh agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers to become their new head coach. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Harbaugh's contract with the Chargers is for five years.
The Chargers took a big swing at Harbaugh, and they were successfully able to come to terms on a deal. This comes after years of Harbaugh teasing making the jump to the NFL, interviewing with the likes of the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. But now, he heads to Los Angeles to coach quarterback Justin Herbert in hopes of winning a Super Bowl.
With every new head coaching hire, fans are curious as to how their coaching staff will shape out. Considering Harbaugh is coming from the reigning national champions in college football, Harbaugh bringing over some members of that coaching staff could be ideal.
Which Michigan coaches should Jim Harbaugh bring to the Chargers?
Let's start with the name that has been heavily hinted at making the jump to the NFL with Harbaugh, and that's defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Since Minter took over as defensive coordinator for the Wolverines in 2022, they have fielded one of the most dominant defenses in the country. Look no further than this past season, when the team allowed an average of 239.7 yards (second-fewest in college) and 9.5 points (fewest in college) per game. Football fans got to see how impressive Michigan's defense was during the CFP National Championship Game when the team held the high-powered Washington Huskies offense to just 13 points.
Multiple reports indicate that Minter will join Harbaugh wherever he goes in the NFL. So, he could very well be the Chargers' defensive coordinator.
Another obvious name would be Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, who was the special teams coordinator for the Wolverines. Jay making the jump to the NFL for the first time since serving as an offensive quality control coach wth the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 until 2014.
One name that Harbaugh should bring along with him is Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart. When looking at Michigan's offense, it is run-heavy, and understandably so. With the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Michigan was able to control the game, kill time off the clock, and put points on the board.
This past season, Michigan averaged 169.1 rushing yards per game while putting up a nation-high 40 rushing touchdowns.
Bringing Hart to Los Angeles would be a plus for Harbaugh, especially if they are either to keep Ekeler or potentially bring in a player like Corum via the NFL Draft.
As for Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, he will not be joining Harbaugh. That's because he is expected to be promoted to head coach of the Wolverines.
If Harbaugh is to bring Minter and Hart to Los Angeles, that would be a great way to start his tenure with the Chargers. From there, it would be up to Harbaugh and his new general manager to build a winning roster around Herbert in hopes of winning a Super Bowl.