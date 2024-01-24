Jim Harbaugh contract details, grade: Chargers bring Michigan coach back to NFL
Jim Harbaugh is returning to the NFL, officially now.
On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh had accepted the contract offer from the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the Michigan head coach's departure from the college football ranks for the second time.
Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL with a four-year stint at the helm of the 49ers.
Per Schefter, Harbaugh is signing a five-year contract with the Chargers.
We don't yet know the full financial details of Harbaugh's contract with the Chargers, but we do know that he's coming into a situation with one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert along with success that has followed him at every level of his career.
Whether at Stanford, with the 49ers, or with Michigan where he's fresh off of winning a national championship with his alma mater, Harbaugh has been a winner. He took Stanford to its highest heights of the modern college football era, rebuilt Michigan, but is more than just a college football legend.
Harbaugh's success with the 49ers was immense. He took a downtrodden roster and franchise at the time and led them to a Super Bowl berth and three straight NFC Championship Game appearances. Yes, he might've worn out his welcome in some capacity, but he was a winner there nonetheless.
That's something that, quite simply, the Chargers haven't had in the building. And now, it could change the trajectory completely for Herbert and the franchise at large.
Whether it was Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn or Brandon Staley, the Chargers have long been mired in mediocrity, as evidenced by each coach's around-.500 record with the organization. But Harbaugh represents the potential to level all of that up. He's won at the highest level and is now looking to add a Super Bowl to his own resumé along with his recently acquired national championship.
And with how fans have long viewed Herbert and the Chargers in terms of potential, he appears to be the right man to get LA to take the next step.