Who is playing Monday Night Football in Week 6?

After a good old-fashioned revenge game in Week 5, Monday Night Football features another revenge angle in Week 6.
One thing that Monday Night Football has loved over the years is showcasing some sort of revenge angle with a player or coach in the game. That was certainly the case in Week 5 as Davante Adams faced the Green Bay Packers for the first time since they traded him prior to the 2022 season, and Week 6 has a similar theme.
There is a slight difference in the revenge angle here since it involves an offensive coordinator, but the good news is that the game features two playoff contenders with the potential to score a lot of points.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 6?
The Monday night matchup in Week 6 sees the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The aforementioned revenge angle involves Chargers' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was let go by the Cowboys after last season in order to let head coach Mike McCarthy take over as the primary playcaller.
Dallas is coming off its worst performance of the season when they were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the most anticipated game of the season. San Francisco's defense forced four turnovers against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' strong defensive unit had no answers for George Kittle, who scored three touchdowns against them.
The Chargers had their bye in Week 5 after picking up two straight wins to right the ship after an 0-2 start. Week 4's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders was far dicier than it should have been but Los Angeles will hope to get Austin Ekeler back after he missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain.
There figures to be plenty of Cowboys fans at SoFi Stadium, which has not had much of a home-field advantage for Los Angeles since they left San Diego. There also will not be a Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli take this week off after working the past two Mondays.