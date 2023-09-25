Who is playing Thursday Night Football, Week 4?
After a blowout on Thursday night in Week 3, which two teams will have their Week 4 game streamed on Amazon Prime?
The Thursday Night Football package is off to a mixed start in 2023. After a shootout between the Eagles and Vikings in Week 2, Week 3 saw a severely depleted Giants team get blasted by the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener.
One interesting trend to note is that the package began the season with four NFC teams. That was surely intentional since the NFC teams traditionally draw higher ratings, so it should come as no surprise that the NFC is again taking center stage on Thursday night.
Who is playing on Thursday night in Week 4?
We have our first divisional matchup of the Thursday night schedule in Week 4 as the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. This contest is a rematch of the Week 18 game in 2022 that saw Detroit knock the Packers out of the playoffs and end Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay at the same time.
Detroit enters this game fresh off a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, which saw their defense dominate a week after they were shredded by the Seattle Seahawks. This is the first NFC North matchup of the year for the Lions, who have their other win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
The Packers are also 2-1 after Jordan Love helped guide Green Bay back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 18-17 at home. A win here would allow the Packers to go 2-0 in the division after their Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears.