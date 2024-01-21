Nobody wants the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator job

Why no one wants the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job
Jerod Mayo is trying to find an offensive coordinator, but the New England Patriots job is not appealing.
Quarterback situation
When asking why someone would want to be the offensive coordinator for the Patriots, the first thing mentioned will be because of how good the defense still is in New England and that they will be even better when they get Christian Gonzalez, Matthew Judon, and Marcus Jones back. While this may be true, no incoming offensive coordinator cares about any of those players or how good the defense will be. They only care about the offense, especially the quarterback.
The quarterback is the key to an offensive coordinator's success, and the Patriots quarterback room is abysmal. Mac Jones has been a complete mess since Josh McDaniels left, and his path to redemption may be too long and tough for him to ever come back, especially in New England. He's in the last year of his rookie deal, will not get an extension, and an offensive coordinator is not tying his future to that car wreck.
Bailey Zappe finished the season for the Patriots with a completion percentage of 59.9 and six touchdowns to nine interceptions. He is clearly not the long-term answer either, so any offensive coordinator coming in does not have his starting quarterback in the building. The Patriots do have the third pick in the draft, but that does not give a potential coordinator hope.
As of right now, the consensus third quarterback taken will be Jayden Daniels, and while he is an electric player to watch, he has the biggest bust potential of any of the quarterbacks in the 2024 class. He also has the biggest upside, but an offensive coordinator has to hope he can go 2-15 and not lose confidence because Daniels is not built to have a winning rookie season. He has a lot of developing left to do.