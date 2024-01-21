Nobody wants the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator job

Why no one wants the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job
Jerod Mayo is trying to find an offensive coordinator, but the New England Patriots job is not appealing.
The New England Patriots are in full rebuild mode, so they aren't trying to hang a seventh banner anytime soon. On top of that, they are scrambling to fill job openings and are having a hard time doing it.
The departure of Bill Belichick left gaping holes at head coach and general manager, and the coaches who don't follow Bill to his newest destination might be looking to go somewhere else entirely.
The team's 2023 offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, decided he would rather coach in college than coach for the Patriots, so he took his talents to Ohio State. Despite unrealistic dreams of Josh McDaniels returning, it's assumed he will be Belichick's offensive coordinator next season (almost certainly in Atlanta).
It's gotten so bad that there have even been discussions of Wes Walker being in the mix.
So, why is the New England Patriots job so undesirable?
Why wouldn't someone want to be an offensive coordinator in a place with so much history and a tradition of winning?
It boils down to four things.
Rookie head coach
Jerod Mayo may be the next Bill Belichick. Time will tell, but if he is, in fact, going to follow in Bill's footsteps, then the comparison is not a good thing. Belichick was 36-44 with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie head coach and had to go somewhere else to find success. So, if Mayo is the next Bill, he will hang his banners somewhere other than Gillette.
You also have to consider the recent history of NFL rookie head coaches. In 2022 and 2023, rookie coaches have gone 61-72-1 during the regular season in their first year. Nathaniel Hackett was fired before he could even finish his rookie season, while Matt Eberflus put the blame on his offensive coordinator and fired him after the 2023 campaign.
If you want to be an offensive coordinator, doing it under a rookie head coach will almost surely lead to you looking for a new job within two years. Offensive coordinators under veteran head coaches have better short-term and long-term success.