Nobody wants the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator job

Why no one wants the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job
Jerod Mayo is trying to find an offensive coordinator, but the New England Patriots job is not appealing.
No talent on offense
Aside from the quarterback position, the rest of the offense is also a disaster. The only bright spot is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but he is going into the fourth year of his rookie deal, which means either he isn't going to be here past 2024, or the Patriots have to make a huge mistake and sign him to an extension. It's a lose-lose situation with him.
Ezekiel Elliot showed he can still play, but he won't do it again on the deal he signed this past season, and in all honesty, he probably won't want to go 4-13 when he can easily help a contender still. So the Patriots have no quarterback, a bad situation at running back, and one of the worst offensive lines in football, which is losing two of its starters this offseason. Nobody to throw, nobody to run, nobody to block.
The receiver (and I'll include tight ends) situation is equally bleak. Zeke caught the most balls for the team this past season, and as I mentioned, he is leaving. Even if he stayed, his 51 catches would have been good for 78th in the league last year. That is their best pass catcher. Their leading receiver in yards was Demario Douglas, with 561, again, good for 78th place in the NFL.
Joining Elliott in free agency will be both starting tight ends: Hunter Henry (team leader in receiving touchdowns), Mike Gesicki, and Kendrick Bourne. Even late bloomer Pharaoh Brown is hitting the market. Right now, the Patriots receiving room consists of Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and DeVante Parker—no passers, runners, blockers, or catchers on offense.