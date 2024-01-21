Nobody wants the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator job

Why no one wants the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job
Jerod Mayo is trying to find an offensive coordinator, but the New England Patriots job is not appealing.
Can't restock the shelves
New England is not a sexy destination for free agents. The weather stinks, and the nightlife can't hold a candle to cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. The big draw for any free agent in the NFL to come to the Patriots was the opportunity to play for the greatest coach of all time. He's gone now, so New England has lost its biggest selling point.
The team does have $70 million in cap space, but without something to sell players who may look to play in more glamorous locations, what the team is left with is overpaying to get players. That wide receiver the Rams will try to sign for $18 million a year will cost the Patriots $25 million. The offensive lineman looking to win a Super Bowl for $15 million a year will come to the Patriots to be part of a rebuild for $22 million.
All-in-all, an offensive coordinator would likely be committing career suicide to call plays for this team. The type of coaches they can attract are washed-up has-beens, or never-was coaches. Maybe they can get a young up-and-coming coach who is still three years away from being ready for the big time, kind of like Jerod Mayo.
Best of luck, New England, you're going to need it.