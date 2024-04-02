3 WNBA Draft prospects whose stock is skyrocketing after March Madness
March is a busy month for WNBA front offices, and it is a time when organizations evaluate who's ready for the big stage. Here are the prospects raising their stock.
This year, the women's March Madness tournament features this year's top WNBA prospects and best college basketball players. It has given us a glimpse of how players perform well under bright lights and has given the opportunity for other players to shine.
While some draft picks may seem locked, such as Caitlin Clark going number one overall to the Indiana Fever, other players are making a statement on why they could be picked right behind her.
1. Aaliyah Edwards, Forward, UConn
With Edwards guiding the UConn Huskies to the Final Four, her draft stock has boosted even more than before. Averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season, Edwards has shown that she can be a lottery pick in this years draft.
While many could have expected Edwards to miss some time due to a broken nose, she has shown that she can fight through injuries well and still perform on the same level. Edwards has been a staple in the Huskies lineup throughout all of her four years, and she has racked up 33 double-doubles in her career.
An athletic forward with a versatile offensive skillset and is expected to excel significantly on the next level. Being one of the best frontcourt prospects, she can excel in her performances against top-ranked opponents this off-season.
Edwards is projected to be the No. 6 overall pick but could go even higher after her impressive performance in March.
2. Kamilla Cardoso, Center, South Carolina
While the Gamecocks are still eyeing a perfect season topped off with a national championship, Cardoso declared for the draft Monday night.
This season, Cardoso has averaged a career-high in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks per game. She is a huge reason why South Carolina has found success this season with her defensive skillset and dominant offensive game.
She has a career best of 58.9 field goal percentage this season and is also the defensive anchor for the Gamecocks squad. She averages 2.5 blocks per game, and continues to show her presence in the paint on nearly every shot.
Since declaring for the draft, she is projected to be the No. 4 overall pick.
3. Rickea Jackson, Forward, Tennessee
Jackson returned to Tennessee for a fifth collegiate season, she has made the most of it, posting career highs of 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Adding, of course, 19.4 points per game to her resume as well.
Jackson's ability to create a spark on offense is undeniable, and the improvement in 3-point and free-throw shooting is evident. In addition, her speed is difficult for any defender to keep up with as she creates shots under the basket by blowing past everyone on the court.
Her best quality is her passion for the game. She finds any way possible to get the ball in her hands, and this quality is what has made her such a well-rounded player. She has no fear on the floor and she represented that when the Lady Vols played against Team USA basketball during the preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Jackson held her own on the court that game, putting up 15 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a 50 percent shooting percentage.
Although the Lady Vols didn't make it as far as she hoped in March, she still put up an impressive performance in the regular season and for sure drew the attention of many WNBA front offices.
In recent mock drafts, Jackson has stayed projected as the No. 3 overall pick.