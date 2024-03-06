New sponsorship deal shows Caitlin Clark's WNBA future may already be decided
Caitlin Clark added another major sponsor with a convenient tie to it.
Caitlin Clark adds another sponsorship to her stacked resume, including major national brands like Nike, Gatorade, and State Farm. But this sponsorship has more meaning to the Iowa native.
This sponsorship is with Gainbridge, an Indianapolis-based insurance and investments company that also happens to hold the naming rights for Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to the Indiana Fever.
The Indiana Fever, who have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, will likely be drafting Clark with that pick.
Cailtin Clark's sponsorship deal with Gainbridge clearly links her to Indiana Fever
“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,” Clark said in a statement. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”
Gainbridge is signing Clark as a "brand ambassador" to a multi-year sponsorship, the Des Moines Register confirmed on Tuesday. The terms of the deal are confidential, but this is a significant sponsorship not just for Clark but also for female athletes.
Apart from this agreement, it is also understood that she will promote a "women-focused annuity product" called ParityFlex, according to Sportico.
This sponsorship between Gainbridge and Clark is just another reassurance that she will go to the Fever in this upcoming draft. But it also shows that Clark wants the Fever back, and she is embracing the city of Indianapolis already.