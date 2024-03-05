Indiana Fever are getting a season ticket bump and haven't even drafted Caitlin Clark yet
Caitlin Clark officially announced she will skip her final season of college eligibility to enter the WNBA.
For the second year in a row, the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft. Last year, the Fever picked South Carolina post player Aliyah Boston, who earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Now, this year, the Fever have something bigger at the palms of their hands: Caitlin Clark.
Clark officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Feb. 29. Soon after the announcement, the Indiana Fever's ticket offices got busy. The Fever won't disclose how many tickets they've sold but the opportunity to land Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft would be a significant boost for the franchise.
While the draft is on April 15, the Fever have already hinted in a social media post the same day Clark declared for the draft that they plan to select Clark with their pick.
Last season the Fever were second to last in attendance last season averaging 4,067 fans at home games. The current average price of an Indiana Fever ticket on Vivid Seats is $140, up 133 percent from last year's $60 average.
Caitlin Clark is already helping the Indiana Fever
The current price for the Fever's home opener against the New York Liberty on May 16 is $487. It is speculated that many fans are prepared to drive an average of 314 miles to watch games, considering the proximity of Indianapolis to Iowa City.
The Fever home page traffic spiked 180 percent overnight after she declared for the draft. It also reported an increase in social media engagement.
Even the ticket prices for the Fever's season-opening game visit to the Connecticut Sun are seeing a spike in their ticket sales. $166 is the current lowest available ticket price for the game.
Many WNBA teams don't have individual game tickets on sale yet but many are expecting a big commotion when the Fever come to town.
Along with ticket sales, while ESPN hasn't announced its broadcast schedule yet and only showed one Fever game last season, we can expect the number of games shown on the network to rise this season.