3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Alissa Pili
Alissa Pili may not be getting the spotlight like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Rickea Jackson, but there are plenty of WNBA teams that could use her.
Alissa Pili and the Utah women's basketball team are ranked No. 22 in the AP rankings and are currently 21-9 overall. As of now, the team is in fifth place in the Pac-12.
The 6-foot-2 forward has been nothing but sensational this year, leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks. She is an elite scorer who can space the floor from three, run the fast break, and create her own offense.
Pili can impact the floor on the offensive and defensive glass and she is a spark plug for her teammates. The versatility of her offensive game is something that any team can benefit from, she can post up small or big defenders because of her strength and frame.
As of now, the fifth-year senior has four 30-point games and two of those were against ranked opponents — USC and South Carolina. After March Madness concludes, plenty of WNBA teams will be lined up to take her in the WNBA Draft.
Here are three teams that would be a great fit for Pili.
3. Los Angeles Sparks
The Los Angeles Sparks have had quite a turbulent offseason thus far. The franchise lost Nneka Ogwumike in free agency and the team chemistry may be impacted by the loss of such a foundational player from the past few seasons.
Los Angeles did sign Lexie Brown, Monique Billings, Li Yueru, and Julie Allemand. The franchise also added Aari McDonald while re-signing Layshia Clarendon and Rae Burrell. Despite losing Nneka in free agency, the team still does have Chiney Ogwumike.
Although most mock drafts have Cameron Brink being selected as the No. 3 overall pick, the selection of Pili makes sense because the Sparks have multiple picks in this year's draft. The Utah product will fit this franchise because of her ability to shoot from 3 — she is currently shooting 40 percent and is 15th in the nation in scoring.
Pili would be able to contribute to Los Angeles right away and would space the floor out for a team that shot 33 percent from the floor last season. She would also allow the team to play small ball and push the pace offensively. Having her shooting touch in the frontcourt will make them much tougher to guard.
Another aspect of AP's game is her ability to attack the rim and post up smaller defenders. She also can help the Sparks with second chance opportunities on the glass. For a rebuilding team like the Sparks, she could make a huge impact at both ends.