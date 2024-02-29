4 bold predictions for women's college basketball conference tournaments
From contenders bowing out early to surprising upstarts making a statement, here are four predictions for conference tournament results that could get March off to a Mad start.
Even though all eyes have been on Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark this season, plenty of teams and players in action in women's college hoops are ready to show up come March. South Carolina is looking to finish the regular season undefeated with two games left, but anything can happen in March, right?
We've seen five different champions over the past five seasons, sunsetting the UConn dynasty. Now, this season of play has been nothing but spectacular, and we are in for a treat during March.
But before we get to March, we still have conference tournaments to get through. So, here are some bold predictions for unexpected results that could set the table for March Madness.
4. Iowa will not win the Big Ten Tournament
Although this is a highly-rated Iowa women's basketball team, the stretch run has revealed some issues. They have lost two of their last five games and have two more left with their season closer against No. 2 Ohio State on March 3.
The Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall backcourt have been in funk. Davis has been quiet, only scoring nine points in a span of more than two weeks until this past Sunday, when she put up 17 points. Marshall also can't get in a rhythm, as she finished with only two points this past Sunday. She is 5-for-24 from 3-point range in Iowa's last six games.
But when looking at how this Iowa team plays against top-ranked opponents in the Big Ten, they have gone 1-2 on the season, with their recent loss coming from No. 14 Indiana.
While Hannah Stuelke has had an impactful season, averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds per game; she struggled at Indiana, shooting only 4-for-9 from the field with the matchup between Mackenzie Holmes. With Stuelke's battle against top-ranked opponents, Iowa is getting little from Addison O'Grady, A.J. Ediger, and Sharon Goodman at the backup center position. The trio's combined statistics on Sunday were two points and two rebounds. If Iowa wants to be serious contenders for a Big Ten Title, they can't just let Clark carry them to it without their help on the court.
While looking at the Big Ten right now, we must talk about Ohio State. The program extended its conference record with its 16th Big Ten women's basketball regular season title, which they will share with either Iowa or Indiana. The Buckeyes have only one loss thus far in conference play from Michigan. But their leading scorer, Jacy Sheldon, is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field.
The main factor that this Buckeyes team has that the Hawkeyes need is depth. All five Ohio State starters scored in double figures against Maryland on Sunday. Before this season, the Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 100-92 in an overtime game behind Ohio States Cotie McMahon's career-high 33 points. It will be a thrilling rematch between the two teams as they take on each other in Iowa City, with ESPN College Gameday hosting the show.
Right now, at the pace that Ohio State is at, I don't see a team beating them in the Big Ten Tournament unless Clark goes for 60 points. Which honestly wouldn't be a shock.