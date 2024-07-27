Yankees' Jazz Chisholm trade opens door to deal away Gleyber Torres
New York Yankees fans desperate to see their team make a trade finally got their wish. Jazz Chisholm is heading to the Bronx to fill a hole in manager Aaron Boone's roster. Chisholm has the ability to help New York by playing second base or in the outfield.
The deal will cost the Yankees a trio of prospects including catcher Agustin Ramirez, but it won't see a member of the team's major league roster heading to the Marlins. That leaves the door open for Chisholm to play wherever the organization deems fit.
If the Yankees do intend to give Chisholm significant playing time at second base that leaves Gleyber Torres without a spot in the lineup. It's conceivable he could get some playing time as a DH given his defensive deficiencies but there's nowhere other than second base for Torres to play in the field.
The Yankees should explore trading Gleyber Torres after adding Jazz Chisholm
That lack of versatility is enough to make him a trade target given his diminished production at the plate this season. Combine it with the reality that Torres is slated to hit free agency this offseason and it's easy to see why the Yankees might consider moving him along ahead of this year's trade deadline. Shedding the potential salary required to retain Torres might be imperative if New York wants to free up the salary required to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason.
Torres could be traded to fill one of the team's other needs. Acquiring an upgrade over slumping Alex Verdugo in left field would be a big boost for the Yankees. The team is also searching for a bullpen arm that can cause hitters to swing and miss during high leverage appearances in the playoffs. Packaging Torres together with a prospect or two could be enough to bring a true difference-maker to the Bronx.
The odds favor Torres staying with the Yankees through the end of this season, but a last-minute deadline deal can't be ruled out. New York needs to shake their roster up if they want to save their season. Trading Torres might help them take a necessary step in that direction.