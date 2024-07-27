Where should the Yankees play Jazz Chisholm?
Here we go!
The MLB trade deadline is approaching very quickly at this point in time and teams are wasting no time in acquiring the players they want for their future.
The New York Yankees made the biggest splash of the season thus far when they made a deal to acquire utilityman Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins.
Chisholm, an infielder by trade, moved to the outfield after the 2022 season. The 26-year-old was an infielder for his entire career until the switch to the outfield. Over the course of the 2023 season and half of 2024, Chisholm has only played 22 innings on the infield dirt.
Aaron Boone now faces the dilemma of where exactly he should slot Chisholm in on defense.
Where will the Yankees play Jazz Chisholm? Infield? Outfield? Both?
The honest answer here is that the Yankees will probably mix Chisholm in the outfield and in the infield.
They very well could use him as a platoon option, moving him around to get the best matchups in the lineup.
Here's my best guess:
Chisholm will play second base more than he plays in the outfield. DJ LeMahieu struggles against lefties and there's no reason to keep him in the lineup at all. Slotting Chisholm in at second base lets the Yankees move Gleyber Torres over to third, presumably ending the idea of LeMahieu seeing everyday playing time.
Now, the Yankees could still be aggressive in the trade market. We have no idea if they're going to make a deal for another infielder or an outfielder. If they are to do that, everything changes. But given the structure of their roster right now, I would imagine that Aaron Boone will play an infield of Ben Rice, Chisholm, Anthony Volpe and Torres. Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge would make up their outfield.
New York could also opt to try Chisholm at third base, keeping Torres at second. They have plenty of options at their disposal.
Something to note here as well. Gleyber Torres is a free agent at the end of the season. In 2025, Chisholm will likely take over for Torres full-time, slotting in as the Yankees' second baseman of the future. Barring a surprising move where New York resigns Torres, I imagine this deal means the end of Torres' days as the Yankees' everyday second baseman.