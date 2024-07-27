MLB trade grade: Yankees get their 'big fish' leadoff hitter in deal with Marlins
For weeks, there has been speculation that the New York Yankees were a potential landing place for the Miami Marlins star utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr. The speculation arose when the Marlins made it clear that they were looking to move Chisholm this season.
The idea gained steam when the Marlins began playing Chisholm back in the infield, as a way to showcase his ability to potential suitors, for the first time in two years.
Well, on Saturday afternoon, the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees came to terms on a deal that would send Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees for a package of three prospects. New York finally landed their leadoff hitter, solidifying the front three of Chisholm, Soto and Judge that should create a ton of offense for the slumping Yankees.
MLB Trade Grade: Marlins send Chisholm to Yankees for three prospects
Here is the full deal:
Chisholm, 26, is slashing .249/.323/.407 with 31 extra base hits and 22 stolen bases on the 2024 season. The lefty has shown a rare combination of flair, power and speed that is rare among young players in today's game. He has two additional years of arbitration still on his contract following the 2024 season.
Chisholm gives the Yankees a tremendous amount of flexibility on defense. While he's not a spectacular defender, he is a versatile one. He will be moved around from the infield to the outfield in order for Aaron Boone to put the best matchups in the lineup. Sticking him at the top of the lineup in front of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto should give the Yankees a three headed monster at the top of their lineup.
Ramirez, New York's 20th-ranked prospect, is slashing .269/.358/.504 across two levels of the minor leagues in 2024. The catcher did most of his damage at Double-A where he slashed .289/.372/.570 with 16 home runs in 58 games at the level. The catcher has played much better than his MLB Pipeline ranking. He's a serious offensive threat at a position known for being a defensive first spot.
Serna, 22, is slashing .253/.341/.444 on the season at High-A. The 5-foot-7 infielder has a hit-first toolset with very limited power potential. He does have 41 career home runs in 309 pro ball games. His speed has allowed him to swipe 81 bases over the course of his pro career as well. His future is dependent on if he can continue to hit over .250 as he works his way up the minor leagues.
Abrahan Ramirez, an unranked Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is destroying rookie ball pitching. Over the course of 110 games spread across three seasons, the utility man is slashing .333/.454/.467 with more walks than strikeouts. His bat to ball skills are incredibly impressive but his lack of power is concerning. Still just 19 years old, the teenage prospect has the chance to develop quite well with the Marlins. Don't overlook this prospect just because he's unranked at the moment.
Earlier this week, I wrote a piece making the connection between Chisholm and the Yankees. Despite the rumors emerging that Chisholm wouldn't fit in the clubhouse, it made sense for a ton of different reasons.
"Chisholm is the exact kind of player that New York needs. He can hit for power and steal bases while providing New York with a perfect leadoff hitter. His defensive versatility would allow the Yankees to platoon their lineup a bit easier, playing Chisholm all around the field in order to get different bats in the lineup."
The Yankees get their leadoff hitter that comes with team control and the Marlins get a decent package of prospects in return.