Defenders to depart? 5 defenders that could potentially move on free transfers in summer
The transfer windows within football come around on a cyclical basis. Every six months or so, teams have the opportunity to improve their sides to battle for their aims, be it a side that are battling for a title, fighting for a place that qualifies them for European football or simply one with an aim of avoiding relegation.
Being just weeks away from the winter transfer window at the time of writing, every team in Europe will have an eye on potential business they can conduct in January. Not only that, but January offers teams the chance to speak with players on expiring contracts, of any position, with an aim of that player joining their side in the near future.
So, with all of this being said, who are some of the best defenders, according to their Transfermarkt market values, that would be available on a free transfer in the upcoming summer if nothing changes about their contracts between then and now?
5. Tyrick Mitchell
After spending time with Brentford as a youth player, Tyrick Mitchell made the move to Crystal Palace in 2016, where he spent four further years developing as a left-back before, in 2020, he made his senior debut. Since then, the defender has made over 150 appearances for the Eagles, the only club he has represented as a professional thus far.
Mitchell is best known for his defensive attributes, though the defender can also contribute on the attacking side of things if ever it is necessary. He has maintained his starting place in the team since the arrival of new and current boss Oliver Glasner, but if reports are to be believed, Mitchell’s contract is set to expire in the coming summer.
It is more than likely that the Selhurst Park side will try and renew Mitchell’s deal, with the once England international being a key part of their team. As it stands, however, sides across Europe and most likely, the Premier League, will have a chance to speak with one of the league’s more solid full-backs.
4. Jonathan Tah
Center-back Jonathan Tah began his senior career with Hamburg, spending two years at the club after turning professional in 2013. His final season with the club coincided with a loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf, after which he joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 where he has remained for a decade since.
The German international has played in over 350 matches for Leverkusen and has been a crucial part of Xabi Alonso’s team since the Spaniard’s appointment. The former midfielder has led a revolution at Leverkusen and Tah was ever-present last season as the club won their first-ever Bundesliga, doing so entirely unbeaten in the league. They also won the DFB-Pokal and reached the Europa League final.
Much has been said of the fact that Tah’s contract is set to expire in the summer and reports have suggested that the defender is looking at a move to Bayern Munich, the Bavarian giants that have long-dominated the German top flight. Though a move has not yet been agreed, it is likely that Tah already has his destination set in his eyes, but who knows? If a team comes in with a proposal that is hard to refuse, maybe Tah’s future lies elsewhere.
3. Virgil van Dijk
It is funny to look back at the 2018 winter window when, after Liverpool announced the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, many raised an eyebrow at the price tag that the Reds had put on the Dutch defender. Many felt that the Anfield side had overpaid for a good, but not brilliant, body to bolster their backline.
How wrong people were. Since his arrival on Merseyside, van Dijk has played a crucial role in helping Liverpool win a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two EFL Cups under former manager Jurgen Klopp and has comfortably established himself as one of the best, both of his generation and all-time.
The Dutch international is one of three major Liverpool players with contracts set to expire in 2025. Efforts are being made, if reports are to be believed, by Liverpool to keep the player with the team and renew his deal. Virgil van Dijk is now in his 30s, but still has two or three seasons at the highest level at least. While it is presumable that he resigns with the Reds, he is undoubtedly one of the best players that will potentially be available for free.
2. Alphonso Davies
After two years with the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer, Alphonso Davies moved to Bayern Munich in 2018, spending a year in development with their second team before making the jump to their main side in 2019. Since then, “the Roadrunner” has established himself as one of the world’s best in his position.
Davies, who captains the Canadian national side, has a blistering amount of pace which, combined with his forward-thinking and technical ability, makes him a handful either as a left-back or as a player deployed further up the flank.
Several outlets have noted that Davies’ contract with Bayern, with whom he has won multiple Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, is set to expire, with Real Madrid being touted as a potential destination. It is easy to forget that, by the general rule, Davies has not yet entered his prime. Despite achieving as much as he has, he is still just 24 years old.
Whether his contract is renewed remains to be seen, but as it stands, Davies is an elite player that could potentially be available on a free transfer, which would mark an exceptional piece of business for whoever hypothetically conducts it.
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold
A Liverpool youth product, Trent Alexander-Arnold has revolutionized the position of right-back since making his senior debut in 2016. His range of passing, ability to get forward and constant want to create an attack have seen him become one of the best in the world at his position.
Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold helped restore Liverpool into a team that consistently challenged for the highest honors, coming after a spell of mediocrity relative to what Liverpool have been used to over the years. The English international has won all major honors that are available to him at least once.
Similar to teammate Virgil van Dijk, there have been countless reports surrounding the fact that Alexander-Arnold’s contract is due to expire in the summer. Similar reports have suggested that Real Madrid have an eye on Liverpool’s number 66 and have made him their priority target.
A move to Real for Alexander-Arnold would make sense on paper, given that the two right-back’s currently available to the Spanish giants are over 30 and one, Dani Carvajal, has suffered a long-term injury. Whether a deal comes to fruition or not has not yet been seen, but whatever happens, there will be keen eyes monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s immediate future.