10 biggest offseason moves in Hawks history

The 2025 offseason could be a big one for the Atlanta Hawks. After a Play-In exit, Hawks governor Tony Ressler relieved GM Landry Fields of his duties, Atlanta has multiple key pieces up for contract extensions, and the Hawks have wiggle room to add to the roster over the next few weeks and months.

With that as the backdrop, we'll explore the franchise's 10 most prominent offseason moves. Keep in mind that transactions executed during the season do not apply, and the list is in chronological order.

Let's look back.

Hawks trade for Dominique Wilkins - 1982

Everyone remembers the other Dominique trade, which isn't on this list because it happened during the season. However, Wilkins was the No. 3 overall pick of the Utah Jazz, and he was traded to Atlanta for John Drew and Freeman Williams, in part because 'Nique did not want to play with the Jazz. Things worked out well for the Hawks on this one.

Hawks sign Moses Malone - 1988

Moses Malone's best days were behind him when he arrived in Atlanta, but the Hall of Fame big man did have an All-Star season in his first year with the Hawks. Malone averaged 20.2 points and 11.8 rebounds in 1988-89, and he was a valuable Hawks contributor for three years. If nothing else, he was a massive name that still made an impact.

Hawks trade for Mookie Blaylock - 1992

Mookie Blaylock was a promising guard with the Nets, but he enjoyed his best NBA moments in Atlanta. He spent seven seasons with the Hawks, averageing 14.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. Blaylock was also an All-Defense selection in six straight seasons, finishing in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice. Until Dyson Daniels' arrival in 2024, Blaylock was clearly the team's best defensive guard in decades.

Hawks sign Dikembe Mutombo - 1996

The Hawks gave Dikembe Mutombo more than $50 million which, in 1996, was a giant sum by NBA standards. He spent the next four-and-a-half seasons in Atlanta, winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards and anchoring strong Hawks teams. Mutombo has his jersey retired at State Farm Arena, and he arguably reached his loftiest heights as a Hall of Fame player with the Hawks.

Hawks trade Steve Smith and Ed Gray for JR Rider and Jim Jackson - 1999

This one didn't go well for the Hawks. Smith was coming off a five-year run in Atlanta that included an All-Star selection and a per-game average of 18.6 points. Rider's stint with the Hawks was uneven at best, lasting only 60 games.

Hawks trade the rights to Pau Gasol for Shareef Abdur-Rahim - 2001

Shareef Abdur-Rahim had a very strong NBA career. He made an All-Star team, and he averaged 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game across his first eight NBA seasons combined. However, the Hawks could have simply drafted Pau Gasol, who became a Hall of Fame player, and Atlanta never even won 40 games in a season with Abdur-Rahim.

Hawks acquire Joe Johnson in a sign-and-trade - 2005

The backstory of Joe Johnson's arrival in Atlanta could be its own post, and it involves a big contract, an ownership fight, and plenty of drama. In the end, the Hawks acquired one of the best players in franchise history, though it cost them a couple of first round picks and Boris Diaw. Johnson helped to jump start a pretty strong era of Hawks basketball, and he was a perennial All-Star in Atlanta.

Hawks sign Paul Millsap - 2013

When the Hawks signed Paul Millsap, it wasn't a massive splash. He inked a deal worth only $19 million total over two years, and while Millsap was a good player, he wasn't expected to be a game-changer. Then, he made four straight All-Star teams with the Hawks and starred as one of the key pieces on a 60-win team. That signing worked out well.

Hawks trade Luka Doncic for Trae Young (and Cam Reddish) - 2018

This trade has been litigated from every possible angle, but it has to be on the list at this point. On the bright side for the Hawks, Young is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and is one of the best players in franchise history. At the same time, most would agree that Atlanta didn't exactly "win" this transaction, as the extra pick became Cam Reddish and Doncic is a five-time first-team All-NBA selection.

The Dejounte Murray cycle - 2022 and 2024

This is kind of a cheat, but both trades involving Dejounte Murray happened in the offseason, and they are inextricably linked. First, the Hawks gave up a king's ransom to acquire Murray from the Spurs, with lofty aspirations of playoff success. Ultimately, that deal proved to be a significant overpay and the partnership between Murray and Young did not work as planned.

With that said, the Hawks pivoted wonderfully, convincing Murray to sign an extension and then flipping him for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., and two first round picks. At the time of this post, Daniels is likely a better player than Murray on his own, and the Hawks still have picks to come. If nothing else, this was clearly a big two-year saga in team history.