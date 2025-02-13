The 10 most impressive performances in Super Bowl history
The Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 domination of the then-reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX prevented Andy Reid's team from making history. The Chiefs were dominated in every phase of the game and the final score was not indicative of the lopsided affair.
There have now been 59 Super Bowls, and there have been plenty of lopsided affairs. After a few days of contemplation, here’s a look at the best of the best in terms of overwhelming an opponent on the biggest stage of the NFL season. There are numerous factors involved, which means the final score is not the top criteria.
10 dominating showings by a team on Super Bowl Sunday
10. Dolphins 24, Vikings 7 (Super Bowl VIII)
Don Shula’s Miami Dolphins were coming off a perfect season in 1972, but the ’73 edition of the club may have been the franchise’s best team ever. Miami finished 12-2, then easily disposed of the Bengals and Raiders in the playoffs. The Minnesota Vikings' defensive front was one of the best in the NFL, but it was the Dolphins’ offensive line that completely controlled the tempo of the game.
Shula’s club drove for touchdowns the first two times they had the ball. Game MVP Larry Csonka scored a pair of TDs and with 145 of the team’s 196 rushing yards. The effective Dolphins owned the football for 33:45 and did not commit a turnover.
9. Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21 (Super Bowl XXXVII)
Both the Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived in San Diego having been playoff tested in recent years. Oakland was back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1983, while Tampa Bay was playing on Super Sunday for the first time. Jon Gruden had led the Silver and Black to three straight playoff appearances, but was now at the helm of the Bucs.
That seemed to give his new club a huge advantage, and his team’s loaded defense picked off NFL MVP Rich Gannon five times—returning three for scores. Bill Callahan’s club made a late run after trailing 34-3 in the third quarter, but the Bucs added a pair of late pick-sixes.
8. Bears 46, Patriots 10 (Super Bowl XX)
They reached the NFC title game in 1984, then took the entire league by storm the following season. The 1985 Chicago Bears are regarded as one of the greatest teams in NFL annals. They opened that campaign with 12 straight wins, stubbed their cleats against Dan Marino and the Dolphins on a Monday night at the Orange Bowl, then ran the table.
They faced the wild card New England Patriots at the Superdome, and trailed 3-0 early. After three quarters, Mike Ditka’s club was ahead 44-3, and had chased Patriots’ quarterback Tony Eason. New England rushed for seven yards, and was out-gained by in the game, 408-123, in total yards.
7. Raiders 32, Vikings 14 (Super Bowl XI)
Yes, Bud Grant’s Purple Gang was in the “Big Game” for the fourth time in eight years, and had yet to enjoy any kind of success. John Madden finally got his team to Super Sunday after numerous losses in the AFC title game. Late in the first quarter, Minnesota blocked a Ray Guy punt. With a chance to take their first-ever lead in a Super Bowl, running back Brent McClanahan fumbled at the goal line.
It was all Raiders after that. Clarence Davis had 137 of his team’s 266 rushing yards. Oakland forced three turnovers, picking off Minnesota’s Fran Tarkenton twice—one of those returned 75 yards for a TD by Willie Brown.
6. Redskins 42, Broncos 10 (Super Bowl XXII)
In 1987, the Denver Broncos were playing on Super Sunday for the second straight year. The Broncos jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead over staggering Washington. Then came the most incredible 15 minutes in Super Bowl history, and perhaps NFL annals.
Led by quarterback Doug Williams, Joe Gibbs’s club scored 35 points and gained 356 total yards. Washington gained an astounding 602 total yards by game’s end. Little-known Redskins’ running back Timmy Smith ran for a Super Bowl-record 204 yards, and scored twice. Ricky Sanders caught nine passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Williams was the game’s MVP.
5. Eagles 40, Chiefs 22 (Super Bowl LIX)
It was the second Super clash in three years for these clubs. In fact, the Eagles and Chiefs would meet for the fourth straight year, this time at the Superdome. Nick Sirianni’s team stunningly overwhelmed a Kansas City club in position to make Super Bowl history by winning a third straight Lombardi Trophy. Instead, Andy Reid’s squad was down 24-0 at intermission.
The Birds controlled both lines of scrimmage, and after two quarters had limited Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense to 23 yards on 20 plays. The 18-point margin of victory was somewhat deceptive as Reid’s club trailed 34-0 late in the third quarter.
4. 49ers 55, Broncos 10 (Super Bowl XXIV)
In 1989, under head coach George Seifert, a talented San Francisco 49ers roster finished 14-2, their losses by a combined five points. Their record 45-point victory over Denver on Super Sunday capped off a playoff run in which they beat the Vikings, Rams, and Broncos by a combined 126-26 score.
Against Denver at the Superdome, Seifert’s squad won the total yardage battle, 461-167, and scored two touchdowns in each of the four quarters. Joe Montana threw five touchdown passes, three to Jerry Rice, and the Niners sacked John Elway six times. San Francisco won the turnover battle, 4-0, and held the football for an impressive 39:31.
3. Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 (Super Bowl XLVIII)
The Broncos returned to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1998. John Fox’s team had scored an NFL-record 606 points, and rejuvenated quarterback Peyton Manning—in his second season in Denver—set league marks for most passing yards (5,477) and scoring tosses (55).
The Seattle Seahawks' “Legion of Boom” had their way with the Broncos, who got off to a dubious start in East Rutherford when the first snap of the game went over Manning’s head and resulted in a safety. The relentless Seahawks forced four turnovers, and their offense, defense (MVP Malcolm Smith) and special team (kick returner Percy Harvin) all reached the end zone.
2. 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 (Super Bowl XIX)
Bill Walsh’s second Super Bowl team featured Joe Montana, running back Roger Craig, and a defense that had to find a way to slow down Dolphins’ quarterback Dan Marino. He threw for 5,084 yards and 48 scores during the regular season, Don Shula’s 14-2 team made easy work of the Seahawks and Steelers in the playoffs.
This 49ers’ team lost only one game all season, and it showed vs. the ‘Fins. The Niners were down 10-7 after one quarter, then never trailed again. Montana led an offense that rolled up 537 total yards. Marino was sacked four times and picked off twice, and the ‘Fins were shut out in the second half.
1. Raiders 38, Redskins 9 (Super Bowl XVIII)
The Los Angeles Raiders traveled to old D.C. in Week 5 of 1983. Joe Gibbs’ Redskins rallied from a 35-20 deficit to defeat Tom Flores’s squad, 37-35. Washington scored a then-NFL record 541 points that season on its way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance.
The Redskins were a no-show in Tampa as the Raiders scored on offense (Cliff Branch), defense (Jack Squirek’s 5-yard interception return), and special teams (Derrick Jensen’s blocked punt recovery) in the first half. Then came Marcus Allen, “running with the night.” He rushed for 191 yards and two scores, while the Raiders’ defense punished Joe Theismann.