10 NBA Draft prospects the Hawks should be watching in March Madness

The 2025 NCAA Tournament technically began on Tuesday evening with the First Four in Dayton, but the full slate gets underway on Thursday. For fans of the Atlanta Hawks, that means the chance to evaluate some interesting NBA Draft prospects, particularly in a year in which the Hawks could have two of the top 25 picks.

In case you missed it, the Hawks have the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected first-round pick, currently projected to land between No. 20 and No. 25, depending on where the Lakers finish. In addition, Atlanta holds the rights to a top-12 protected selection from the Sacramento Kings. At the moment, that pick projects are more likely to convey than not, though it could go down to the draft lottery in May.

Regardless, the Hawks could hold picks over a fairly wide range, meaning that casting a wide net makes sense. As such, here is a quick look at ten players who will take the floor in the coming days with the potential to land in Atlanta if things break a certain way.

Derik Queen, Maryland

Queen is a multi-talented big man who has helped to lead Maryland to a top-four seed. Part of the "Crab 5" starting lineup, Queen has the potential to be an offensive hub at the NBA level with the ability to finish, create his own shot, and also create for others. He could be off the board before the Hawks pick, but Queen does have enough defensive question marks to perhaps allow Atlanta to get into the mix, if they so desire.

Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, Duke

Cooper Flagg is going to be the No. 1 pick almost certainly, but Duke has a pair of potential top-15 picks in Knueppel and Maluach. Knueppel took on a bigger role with Flagg injured in the ACC Tournament, and he checks a lot of boxes as a potential two-way wing in the NBA. Maluach has a massive defensive ceiling given his raw size and shot-blocking potential, and he also has flashed some ability as a three-point shooter that could develop in time.

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Son of former NBA standout Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson has taken a massive step forward with Michigan State in the back half of the season. The 6-foot-3 guard is effective on and off the ball, and Richardson has embraced a larger offensive role while maintaining solid defensive projection. He is an intriguing fit for a team that doesn't need a primary offensive initiator.

Liam McNeeley, UConn

McNeeley is a 6-foot-7 freshman with the ability to fill it up on offense and hold up on defense. He erupted for 38 points in a win over Creighton earlier this season, and McNeeley has high-end shooting potential dating back to his high school days. His two-point shooting is a bit more troubling, and McNeeley isn't a great athlete, but he's a top-20 level of player.

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Fears is divisive in some circles, but he is a lot of fun. He has garnered comparisons to Trae Young, partly because he is playing at Oklahoma but also because of his play style. Fears is an explosive playmaker and scorer, but the question is whether he can translate those traits to the next level enough to be a primary initiator.

Asa Newell, Georgia

Newell is playing just down the street from Atlanta and many believe he's a lottery pick. The 6-foot-10 big has intriguing defensive potential and enough talent as a play-finisher to form an encouraging projection. Newell doesn't necessarily have an elite skill, though, which can cause detractors to be lower on his ceiling.

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Not every day do you see a 7-footer running pick-and-roll as the ball handler in college basketball, but Wolf is doing just that at Michigan. Wolf can also shoot it well for his size, and if he can get a handle on his turnover issues, the offensive package is enticing. On defense, questions arise on how he might function, with not enough juice to be an anchor at the 5 and limited burst on the perimeter.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Philon is listed at 6-foot-4 and only 177 pounds, but there is a ton to like about his athletic profile. While he is in the shadow of Mark Sears from a college basketball standpoint, Philon is the best prospect on Alabama's roster. He can play on and off the ball, and Philon has a path to defensive viability with his explosiveness.

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

Clifford had one of the best seasons of any player in college basketball. He also led Colorado to a Mountain West title, winning their final ten games of the season. Clifford is a fifth-year senior, averaging 19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a 6'6 wing. He is certainly older and doesn't have immense upside, but Clifford has a lot of appetizing traits of an NBA player and he has a pro-ready feel for the game.