10 offseason moves that would live up to Shams’ 'craziest' offseason ever prediction

The NBA offseason is soon approaching as the conference finals are ending. According to Shams Charania, ESPN's leading NBA insider, believes "This is the most I think anticipation team executives have had over an offseason ... I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever."

One of the craziest offseason ever was 2019, where half the league were free agents and a bunch of superstars moved across the league. However, the free agency pool this offseason is not vast, but the trade market is the most enticing.

The landscape of the league will change due to players unhappiness, player injuries, and the second apron of the luxury tax. Here are 10 moves that make this one of the craziest offseason ever.

10. Spurs second overall pick

The San Antonio Spurs have been hitting the draft jackpot for the last three seasons. In 2023, they lucked into the first overall pick, where they selected Victor Wembanyama, who's expected to become the next all-time great.

Last season, they received the fourth and eighth pick, used one to select the 2025 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, and then traded the No. 8 pick for two future first-round picks. This year, they just missed out on drafting Cooper Flagg by having the second pick.

San Antonio has a lot of options with the second pick that could fuel on is to come. They could either draft one of the top prospects, such as Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey, or trade it for a superstar. Trading for De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline confirmed they are trying to win now. Their decision with the second pick will tell what we should expect from the Spurs moving forward.

9. Darius Garland trade?

This is a big what if for the Cleveland Cavaliers, after their winningest regular season since 2008-09. Once again, the experiment of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland resulted in a disappointing exit in the playoffs.

As currently constructed, Cleveland is not built to be a contender with two undersized and ball dominant guards sharing the court. The return for Garland is varied on who would be interested in acquiring him.

Cleveland could either go big, trading for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, or try and get more role players. A team who will benefit most from Garland, is the Orlando Magic. The Magic are filled with young talent but need a point guard. The package Orlando could offer Cleveland in a trade centered around Garland would be a win-win for both sides.

8. Denver gets Jokic some help

In his final press conference of the season, Nikola Jokic was asked if the Nuggets could win a championship as currently constructed, he responded, "Obviously we can't."

Given their Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he's right.

Throughout Jokic's career, the second-best player on the Nuggets has been Jamal Murray. He has made zero All-Star teams and zero All-NBA teams. What allowed Denver to win a championship in 2023, was Murray playing like a top 10 player in the playoffs, which he hasn't done the last two playoffs.

If Denver does not want to waste the prime of one of the greatest players we've ever seen, there must be a change of scenery. They would look at shipping either Murray or Michael Porter Jr. for a bona fide star. Jokić, paired with a consistent All-NBA level talent, will allow Denver to be serious threats for the championship.

7. Mavericks first overall pick

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the craziest moves of all-time, trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. After just barely missing the playoffs, their 1.8 percent chance to land the number one pick was enough.

This gives them the right to select any player they want or potentially trade this pick. Given the consensus first overall pick is Cooper Flagg, every team would break the bank to get him, but per Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks want Flagg.

With the injury to Kyrie Irving and injury riddled Anthony Davis, Flagg as the opportunity to develop until the lineup is 100 percent healthy. His expectations are to become a franchise player, and if he becomes that right away, the Dallas Mavericks are title contenders barring injury.

6. Jrue Holiday trade

The Boston Celtics have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. They were on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in the NBA playoffs, losing to the New York Knicks in the second round. They lost their superstar player in Jayson Tatum in the process, for potentially the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury.

The way management constructed their team was to compete for a championship for two-three seasons, including their championship year. Now that next season feels hopeless, they need to make changes because of the second apron of the luxury tax. If they keep the same team, they would be close to $20 million over, which is a big price to pay since they're likely not contending.

Jrue Holiday is under contract for the next two seasons with a player-option for the 2027-28 season. At the point in his career, $32.4 million is absurd, which is why he'll be traded. The Celtics need to offload is contract and get a few role players to help them stay under the second apron.

5. Kristaps Porziņģis trade

Another question for the Celtics entering this offseason is Kristaps Porziņģis. Although he is one of the most special talents in the NBA, he's constantly hurt, is making $30.7 million and will be on the last year of his deal.

The market for Porziņģis will not be high. He's played in more than 60 games in a season once since his sophomore season. A contender is not looking for a high-risk, high-reward player, unless they are desperate. It will be interesting to see what kind of return the Celtics could get.

Boston needs to get under the second apron, and the only way they can do that is trading Porziņģis and Holiday. The good news for teams such as the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks is that those two players were big parts in the Celtics championship run. With them on different teams, it could allow them, and others, to compete in the Eastern Conference more freely.

4. Karl-Anthony Towns trade?

As the Knicks fall 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, it's clear that they are missing a key piece to their championship puzzle. Karl-Anthony Towns was a much-needed move for the Knicks but there are a few things he lacks that prevent the Knicks from winning a championship, if they don't come back.

Defense, he lacks defense. He has had great stretches throughout the playoffs that have allowed the Knicks to get where they are, but is a defensive liability. This causes him to be in foul trouble, which leads him to being off the court.

The two best players for the Knicks, Towns and Jalen Brunson, are the teams’ worse defenders. It's hard to win a championship when that's the case. Brunson is a staple in New York, which would be foolish to trade him. Towns is more expendable but should only be traded if they are going to get someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Knicks are a piece away from winning it all, but they need to be great on defense if they want a chance.

3. Trae Young gets traded

Trae Young has been one of the highest producing guards in the NBA. When he made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, he was supposed to get back there again, except he hasn't even won a playoff series since that run.

The Atlanta Hawks are stuck in no man's land. They have a mix between rebuilding and looking to be playoff contenders. Young's career has shown that he can't be the best player on a championship team, and of late, a playoff team.

Young must go somewhere that allows him to be ball dominant but as the number two option. He could see more playoff success, and this allows Atlanta to build around players such as Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson and receive more draft capital.

2. Kevin Durant gets traded

It would be shocking to no one if Kevin Durant gets traded this offseason. After demanding a trade to the Phoenix Suns, they have regressed every season. They lost in the second-round in 2023, then round one in 2024 and failed to make the playoffs this season.

Durant will be 37 years old by the start of next season. Although he is great for his age, being the best player on a championship team is not in his cards. With him being on the last year of his deal and the Suns are above the threshold for the second apron, he will be traded this offseason.

He's still a hot commodity and can bring value to a championship team. It will be interesting to see what contender wants to give him one last chance to win a title or two, but his trade will impact the landscape of the league tremendously.

1. Giannis gets traded

The biggest looming transaction in the NBA is the decision of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's won a championship, multiple time MVP and has more All-NBA first team selections than players like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. The age of the Milwaukee Bucks and Achilles injury for Damian Lillard ruins Milwaukee's chances of competing for a championship.

Antetokounmpo does not want to leave Milwaukee unless he is certain they cannot compete for championships. Jayson Tatum's injury does factor in, but if he wants to win, he must leave. Teams such as the Spurs and Houston Rockets are interested.

If the Knicks fall short or other contender feels the need to acquire him, they will be in the conversation. Wherever Antetokounmpo goes, will have a lasting impact on the future of the NBA and make this one of the craziest off-season’s we've ever seen.