10 strong hints we should've seen a Mets-Pete Alonso divorce coming
By Adam Weinrib
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen created ripples of finality this weekend at Amazin' Day at Citi Field, going as close to nuclear as he gets on the team's ongoing (or, uh, potentially no longer ongoing) Pete Alonso negotiations.
Cohen candidly called the Alonso conversations with super-agent Scott Boras "exhausting," noting that he did not like "the structures that [have been] presented back to us." He also mentioned that, while the Juan Soto negotiation was "tough," the Alonso talks have been much worse. That makes sense, considering the Soto negotiations ultimately came down to "having more money than other people".
"What is the current most money? Got it; I will offer more than that. Come back to me later and I will do it again. If you do not come back to me, that means I have Juan Soto now." Sounds harrowing.
Leaving the weekend, it was tough not to feel like Cohen had drawn a fairly significant line in the sand, and he'd drawn it in ink. It was a real "ink on sand" situation. Still, if we'd looked harder under the hood earlier, we probably would've seen the (satirical) signs weeks, if not months, ago that this relationship was on the rocks, like Mr. Met flipping the bird at Mrs. Met after a particularly tough 13-inning loss.
10 hints the Mets were done with Pete Alonso relationship months ago
Mets spotted working out alternate first base options in December: These included Mark Vientos, Jesse Winker, Edwin Diaz, and the $141.3 million stick figure Cohen bought at auction. Got to cover your bases.
The Coca-Cola Polar Bears were blurred out with black censor bars in right field: Probably a temporary solution at best. My favorite part about it is how not jarring it is to look at.
"Polar Burger" to be replaced on Citi Field Menu with "Brandon Nimmo's Cold Cod Sandwich": Sounds like a downgrade initially, but somehow, that damned cod is always on base.
Steve Cohen changed Scott Boras' contact name in his phone after the Juan Soto deal to "Guy Who Stole More of My Money Than the SEC": Maybe he'll change it back before the July Insider Trading Deadline.
Cohen has already trademarked the phrase "Petrayed": Additionally, he's laid claim to "De-Pete," "Petering Out," and "AlonsOMG, that's too much money".
Grimace stopped returning Alonso's calls in November: The two haven't been spotted at Catch, Paul's Baby Grand, or the Union Square McDonald's for months.
A harried Cohen offered Alonso's No. 20 to Soto to avoid Brett Baty negotiation: Didn't work, though. Soto still ended up with 22, while Baty accepted a generous gift of "I Won't Make You the Most Hated Man in Queens by Telling Anyone You Fought This".
Alonso Nike jerseys heavily on sale in Mets clubhouse store: Authentic Nike jerseys were spotted marked down as far as 70%, selling for as low as $460.
There is not a single available Getty Image for the search "Steve Cohen Pete Alonso": A withering assessment of their relationship for sure.
$25 million AAV offer to Sean Manaea: I mean ... come on now.