10 WNBA draft prospects to watch in college basketball this season
With the WNBA season all wrapped up, college basketball is now underway. There is a lot of talent in the NCAA, some of whom will become the next group of WNBA greats. Here are the 10 players you should watch out for this season who could jump to the WNBA in the draft this year.
10. Saniya Rivers, NC State
Saniya Rivers is one of the best two-way players in college basketball. She is so versatile she can play nearly anywhere. Whether the Wolfpack need scoring, passing, setting up plays, or playing lockdown defense, Rivers excels all over the court.
9. Rori Harmon, Texas
After tearing her ACL in practice in December and missing the remainder of the 2023-24 season, Harmon is returning to the Longhorns this year poised to make an impact. She is a leader on this team and brings a veteran presence, capped with the ability to score and set up her teammates. Every time Harmon touches the ball, good things happen.
8. Emily Ryan, Iowa State
Perhaps a sleeper pick, but Emily Ryan's ability to read the floor and create plays and scoring chances is one of the best in the country. She is also a natural leader and has proven she can defend multiple positions on the court. The Cyclones are projected to be a top team in the Big 12.
7. Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
After becoming a breakout star for the Gamecocks last year and winning a national title, Te-Hina Paopao is returning to South Carolina. She was a large part of that championship-winning team, from setting up plays, shooting and finishing, Paopao should end up going in the first draft round. She and the Gamecocks are going to be one of the best teams in college basketball this season to watch.
6. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
Amoore could have gone to the W last year but elected to take her fifth year and follow former Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky. Amoore is a talented playmaker and shooter from the 3-point line, but many question how her production could be affected in the WNBA due to her size. At only 5-foot-6, she is shorter than some other players but steps up in ways that help her teammates and those around her play better.
5. Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Morrow is a proven scorer from her time at Depaul and LSU. Due to Angel Reese's departure, she will have to pick up her production this year, but fans can expect to see her play a lot of minutes and headline Kim Mulkey's offense. Bleacher Report projects Morrow to be a top-3 pick in the WNBA draft.
4. Kiki Iriafen, USC
Iriafen transferred to USC after three years at Stanford. She and sophomore Juju Watkins will score most of the Trojans' points this season. Iriafen is a lockdown defender and an unguardable scorer, and she is projected to go high in the draft.
3. Hailey Van Lith, TCU
Many considered Hailey Van Lith's season with LSU last year lackluster. Whether it be from playing point guard rather than on the wing, Van Lith is returning for her fifth year after winning bronze at the Paris Olympics for the 3x3 Team USA basketball team. She will have a lot to prove this year to try and move up in the draft rankings, but she is still a talented and exciting player to watch.
2. Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
After missing all of last season with an ACL tear, Olivia Miles returned triumphantly-- scoring a triple-double in the first game of the season against Mercyhurst. Miles can play a full game and maintain the same intensity throughout. She has no holes in her game and is projected to be a top-10 draft pick.
1. Paige Bueckers, UConn
Speculated to go high in the first round of the WNBA draft, Bueckers elected to take her fifth year of eligibility and return to UConn, hoping to win a national title. Bueckers is the total package, from shooting to defending to her vision, Bueckers is one of the best players in all of college basketball this season.