12 NFL players the USA needs on their flag football team at the 2028 Olympics

The Summer Olympics are returning to the United States in 2028, and when they get to Los Angeles, there'll be six new sports for fans to obsess over. As breaking proved in 2024, any new addition can be worthwhile, especially if it provides endless meme fodder, but there's legitimate excitement for new arrivals baseball, softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash. Nothing has people more pumped, though, than flag football, which will be making its Olympic debut — with NFL players!

As soon as flag football was announced as an Olympic sport, NFL fans and even the players themselves have imagined what a star-studded roster of players would look like. Even as its popularity has grown around the globe, obviously thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars and their frequent trips to London, football is still a uniquely American sport.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it has approved a plan for NFL players to take part in the Games, which is great news for everyone who hoped it would happen, and less great news for the non-NFL players who have helped grow the sport of flag football. Let's celebrate

Many NFL players will undoubtedly turn up to play for their home countries or their ancestral lands, but on paper at least, Team USA is going to be an overwhelming favorite. The disparity between the U.S. and the rest of the world feels not unlike that of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, when the Dream Team took home the basketball gold medal with ease.

Whatever committee ends up choosing the participants for Team USA is going to have a brutal time winnowing down so many deserving names into a coherent 10-man roster. Flag football rules dictate that the game is played 5-on-5, so with that in mind, let's try to put together the best, most exciting roster possible, with a couple of alternates for depth purposes.

One point to keep in mind: unlike the Dream Team, which featured aging stars such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, and even the most recent Team USA basketball squad that had old heads like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, we're not looking to reward veterans for a lifetime of service. Football players, with Tom Brady being the rare exception, don't age as gracefully as basketball players, so since these Games won't be played for another three years, we're trying to stick with all young guys who will be in their primes when the Olympic cauldron is lit. Apologies to Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and others, but you'll need a ticket to get in.

Team USA offense

Speed is the name of the game in flag football, so at every position, we're looking for guys that are can outrun their international counterparts. We also don't want any single team to be over-represented, so we're imposing a one-player-per-team rule here.

Jayden Daniels

If the event was held right now, Lamar Jackson would be the choice, but the dual-threat Raven will be 31 by time the Olympics happen. Barring injury, he'll still be an MVP candidate, but in keeping with our mandate of keeping this team young, we're going with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jayden Daniels was electric in leading the Commanders the NFC title game in his first year, and his list of accomplishments will no doubt be even longer by 2028. He has the arm, the accuracy, the speed and the elusiveness that we're looking for in an elite flag football QB.

De'Von Achane

We need a running back capable of taking a handoff to the house, but also one who can get open and catch the ball out of the backfield. As arguably the fastest back in the league and someone who has over 100 receptions in two seasons, De'Von Achane checks both boxes. His 7.8 yards per carry in his rookie year was flat-out ridiculous, and he was still extremely effective in his second year even though the Dolphins were often without a quarterback to keep defenses honest. Surrounded by elite talent to keep defenses occupied, he'll be unstoppable.

Justin Jefferson

Speaking of unstoppable, we have to include the best receiver in the league. Justin Jefferson feels like he's been around for a while, but he's only 25 and still improving. He has elite deep speed, off-the-charts route-running ability and incredible hands. There's rarely a play in his Vikings career when he isn't double-teamed, but the rest of the world will have to pick their poison when they face him in the Olympics. The thought of Jefferson doing the Griddy on the medal stand as the Star-Spangled Banner plays is enough to make you want to get up and salute.

Ladd McConkey

Anybody who played on an intramural flag football team in college can remember going against a guy like Ladd McConkey. Probably a frat guy, not super tall or intimidating at first glance, who then proceeds to run circles around your entire team for an hour before sending you back to your dorm in a daze. McConkey had an unreal rookie season to prove that he's already an elite NFL wideout, ranking near the top of the league in separation yards while grabbing 82 balls for 1,149 yards. Given three more years in Jim Harbaugh's offense, he's going to be a monster.

Brock Bowers

Having a big physical tight end isn't as important in flag as it is in tackle football, but we still want someone with great hands that can create size mismatches against smaller defensive backs. Bowers is coming off the best rookie season a tight end has ever had, so he's an easy pick. This guy is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and caught 112 balls with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell playing quarterback. Enough said.

Jeremiah Smith (alternate)

The Dream Team had Christian Laettner, and in keeping with that spirit, we're also going with a college player. By the time 2028 rolls around, Ohio State rising sophomore Jeremiah Smith will already be killing it in the league, but that's about the best we can do right now unless we want to start projecting which high school juniors will become elite. The Buckeyes have become Wide Receiver U for the seemingly endless string of pass-catchers they've produced. Watching Smith look like a man among boys in his freshman year, it's fair to wonder if he could end up being the best of the bunch. Alabama's Ryan Williams is another special talent that we considered, so to be fair, let's say whichever one wins a Heisman first gets this spot.

Team USA defense

Since tackling isn't a thing in flag football, we're looking for two things: pass-rushing ability and skill in coverage. That limits the effectiveness of linebackers such as Fred Warner and Roquan Smith, which is why our entire defense is made up of DBs and DEs.

Travis Hunter

Positional versatility sure came in handy in helping Travis Hunter win the Heisman last year, and it'll help just as much on this team. The newly drafted Jaguar is the most exciting two-way prospect to come along since his old college coach, Deion Sanders, and his ability to plug in on both sides of the ball will give Team USA an advantage that no other team can match. If he can mitosis himself the way he did in that Dick's Sporting Goods commercial, all the better. Give him two medals.

Patrick Surtain II

Getting stops isn't easy in flag football, especially when you need to somehow cover the best receivers in the world. To have a chance, we need some shutdown cornerbacks, and there's no better one in the league than Patrick Surtain II. Surtain is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First Team All-Pro, and he's the defending Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the second DB to win the award in the last 15 years.

Derek Stingley Jr.

Surtain will lock down one side of the field, and Derek Stingley Jr. can handle the other. The 23-year-old Texan was named a First Team All-Pro last season as he collected five interceptions and six pass breakups, and he allowed the lowest opponent passer rating when targeted of any player in the league. The scariest part is he's still getting better.

Kyle Hamilton

We'll need someone who has the instincts and athleticism to get from sideline to sideline, which makes Kyle Hamilton a top choice. Even though he was only 23 through all of last season, he was one of the leaders of an outstanding Ravens defense. He's great in coverage and run support, and can even get to the passer on the odd blitz, a skill that the Americans can put to good use in Los Angeles. Hamilton is yet another multiple-time All-Pro. Hamilton was born in Greece and has dual citizenship, so as long as he doesn't decide to join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tight end, we should be able to count on his services.

Micah Parsons

Now that our coverage situation is set, it's time to find some young studs to get to the passer. Micah Parsons is unquestionably one of the best defensive players in the league, and he's somehow still only 25. He'll be able to terrorize quarterbacks from around the world with his explosive first step and elite closing speed. Besides, in an Olympics hosted on American soil, we need someone who plays for America's Team.

Aidan Hutchinson (alternate)

Prior to tragically breaking his leg last season, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was well on his way to winning his first sack title. The former second overall pick had 7.5 sacks in just five games, and he was the most impactful defensive player on a team that was favored to win the Super Bowl. The Lions still managed to go 15-2 without him, thanks mostly to their unstoppable offense, but Lions fans will forever wonder what might have been if they had a healthy defense for the postseason. Hutchinson should be back to full health this season, and it likely won't take him long to remind football fans what they were missing.