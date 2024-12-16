13th Man? Seahawks lose home field advantage as Packers fans take over Lumen Field
Sunday Night Football at Lumen Field began with the raising of the 12th Man flag but it wasn't Seattle Seahawks fans making the most noise. Green Bay Packers fans stole the show.
The Seahawks didn't just suffer the indignity of trailing 20-3 at halftime. They also had to listen as Packers fans chanted "Go Pack Go!" so loud it was audible on the NBC broadcast.
From the get-go, it was clear that Packers fans had traveled in droves. That or there is a sizable Green Bay enclave in the Pacific Northwest.
Packers fans drowned out Seahawks fans on Sunday Night Football
Social media marveled at the famed 12s of Seattle being shown up in their home stadium. It's just not often that happens, especially for a Seahawks team leading the division.
Seahawks fans weren't loving it, that's for sure.
The Seahawks delivered one of the most heartbreaking playoff losses to the Packers in 2015 in Seattle. They overturned a 19-7 deficit in the final three minutes of the game to force overtime. Russell Wilson threw a touchdown pass to win it.
Seattle nearly did it again in 2020 in Green Bay. The Packers led 21-3 (sound familiar?) but the Seahawks closed the game to just five points late in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers held on to win that one.
For this meeting, the Seahawks came in at the top of the NFC West while the Packers were positioned third in the NFC North despite having a better record than their hosts. Green Bay made quite the statement with their first half performance but they'll still have to scrap their way to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Seattle has major worries after Geno Smith left the game with an injury. The Seahawks are in a tight battle for the division and they'd lose their advantage over the Rams with a loss.