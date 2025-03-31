2 Atlanta Braves most to blame for season-opening sweep at hands of Padres

The Atlanta Braves have uncharacteristically opened the season 0-4 after a series sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres. You would think that pitching had something to do with it, but the reality is that this team's offense is anemic to start the season. They have been shut out in back-to-back games, and for a team eyeing the top spot in the AL East once they are again healthy, this was not the way to start the year. Let's point out two Braves most to blame for the sweep.

1. Matt Olson is nowhere to be found

After a top-five MVP season in 2023 in which Matt Olson hit 54 home runs and drove in 139 RBIs, his numbers, although still good, dropped in 2024. 29 home runs and 98 RBIs are nothing to complain about from last year, but his slugging percentage dropped over 100 points. Regression happens, but falling back that far is not something you can see coming, even if it is still a good season overall. Moving into 2025, Olson has not picked up where he left off in 2024, and you have to start wondering if this downward turn from a season ago will continue to be a trend for him.

In four games this year, Olson is 2-12 with one extra base hit. Although you're glad to see his strikeout percentage not be a culprit for the lack of production, he is still without a home run or even an RBI from the three spot. To his credit, it's hard to drive in runs when the guys in front of you aren't getting on base either, but as one of the more potent bats in the lineup, he needs to do more himself. This Braves offense is capable of being one of the best in the league, but you would have liked to see more from Olson to open up the year.

2. Braves need Michael Harris II to step it up

Considering Michael Harris II's ability over time to showcase speed, average, and an ability to get on-base at an above-average level, he could be the perfect leadoff man while Ronald Acuna Jr. is out of action. Unfortunately, he is hitting .067 with five strikeouts in 15 at-bats from the six-spot. With only one hit on Opening Day in the top of the third, Harris II has since gone 0-12.

Harris slashes .282/.322/.465 for his career and has been dependable in the past, but this slump, after a hot spring training, is not something anyone saw coming. The Braves need production wherever they can get it right now, and even though it feels like no one is producing, the team may need to shake things up to light a fire offensively.