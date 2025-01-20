2 bench players the Knicks need to keep at the NBA Trade Deadline, 2 they need to replace
The New York Knicks’ bench depth has been a critical area of concern all season, and with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, addressing this weakness could determine whether the team makes a legitimate playoff push or falls short of contention. Let’s break down two players the Knicks should retain and two they should consider moving.
2 players the Knicks need to keep:
Miles McBride
Miles McBride has become indispensable for the Knicks’ second unit. As the primary sixth man, McBride provides steady production on both ends of the court. Averaging career-highs in points (9.3), assists (2.9), and rebounds (2.5), his perimeter defense and 3-point shooting make him a reliable option to spell Jalen Brunson.
What makes McBride even more valuable is his team-friendly contract. His three-year, $13 million deal, descending in value, offers the Knicks financial flexibility while locking in a productive bench piece. McBride’s ability to deliver consistently at a bargain price makes him a cornerstone of the second unit and a key to solving the Knicks’ depth issues.
Cameron Payne
A late free-agent acquisition, Cameron Payne has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to his energy and sharpshooting. Originally envisioned as a third-string guard, Payne has exceeded expectations, carving out a vital role in the Knicks’ rotation. In January alone, he’s averaged 8.7 points on an eye-popping 48.6 percent from 3 in just 14.4 minutes per game, proving he can thrive in limited minutes.
Payne’s ability to heat up from beyond the arc and adapt to playing alongside various lineups has been instrumental in boosting the Knicks’ offense. His recent production solidifies his spot as an essential piece of the bench, making it unlikely the Knicks would part ways with him at the deadline.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy
2 players the Knicks need to replace
Landry Shamet
Landry Shamet was brought in to bolster the Knicks’ perimeter shooting, but injuries and poor performance have derailed his season. After a preseason shoulder injury delayed his debut until late December, Shamet has struggled to make an impact. In 12 games, he’s yet to score in double-digits, with a season-high of just eight points, and his limited defensive presence only compounds the problem.
Given his lackluster production and redundancy in the rotation with Payne’s emergence, Shamet is a prime candidate to be moved or released. His minimal impact and limited upside make it difficult to justify keeping him in the lineup, especially if the Knicks can trade for a more reliable bench scorer.
Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims’ time in New York appears to be running out. Despite flashes of potential early in his career, Sims has regressed this season, averaging just 1.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game. His limited offensive skill set and poor court awareness have made him a liability, particularly when he’s asked to start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns or Precious Achiuwa.
The Knicks have reportedly been shopping Sims ahead of the deadline, and his $2 million contract could make him a throw-in piece in a larger trade. Fans have already begun clamoring for rookie Ariel Hukporti to take over Sims’ minutes, as Hukporti offers the defensive presence and offensive versatility the team hoped Sims would develop.