2 Carlos Mendoza mistakes that cost the Mets in brutal NLCS Game 3 loss
By James Nolan
In Game 3 of the NLCS, the New York Mets got overmatched by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Walker Buhler dominated Carlos Mendoza’s lineup and even escaped a bases-loaded jam. New York only came away with three hits against the two-time All-Star.
With the next two games at Citi Field, the Mets still have a path to win. If their manager doesn’t put the team in the best position to succeed, like in Game 3, the Dodgers could walk away with the series. Here are two crucial mistakes that cost New York in Game 3:
Keeping Francisco Alvarez in the starting lineup
Going into tonight’s game, Francisco Alvarez was in a terrible slump. After his fifth hitless game this postseason, the 22-year-old lowered his postseason batting average to .143. He struck out on called strikes in all three of his at-bats in Game 3 and had a costly throwing error in the second inning that sparked a Dodgers run. In the past two games, Alvarez has left 10 runners on base.
It’s hard to say if Luis Torrens would have produced with the bases loaded in the same spot, but you can count on the mental mistakes to minimize. Alvarez wasn’t the sole reason the Mets lost in Game 3, but he was certainly the worst player on the field.
In the regular season, the former top prospect didn’t have success either. Alvarez posted a .237 BA with runners in scoring position and was hitless in ten at-bats with the bases loaded.
In his postgame interview, Mendoza implied the young catcher will start again in Game 4. It seems like it haunted the Mets in big spots during Game 3, but his ability to change the game with one swing is a big case to keep him in there.
It does make sense to keep him in for Jose Quintana, considering Alvarez has done so well with the starting pitchers of the Mets season. At the same time, New York has its back against the wall after losing Game 3.
Starting J.D. Martinez over Jesse Winker
Mendoza made a bold move by leaving the lefty Jesse Winker out of the lineup. Through seven games in the postseason, he has a 1.076 OPS. He’s gotten on base nine times and scored four times.
Against right-handed pitching this season, the 31-year-old outfielder hit 13 HRs and posted a .788 OPS. Winker posted a .327 BA with a .962 OPS with runners in scoring position.
J.D. Martinez replaced Winker as the DH for Game 3. Since September started, the veteran slugger has just two extra-base hits. In Game 3, he went 0-2 with two strikeouts.
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the hill Thursday night against the Mets, Mendoza must have Winker in the lineup. He can’t afford to leave one of his best bats against right-handed pitching out of the lineup two games in a row.