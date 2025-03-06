2 Celtics guards did something Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown never could

It was pretty cool growing up in a house full of basketball fans. I had no choice but to watch games and talk basketball with my mom. Last night, she asked me if Cleveland could come out of the East after winning their 12th straight game. "Sure, they have a puncher's chance, but I'm going with Boston," I said without hesitation.

That could backfire, but performances like last night's make it stomach-turning to go against the reigning champs. If you wake up to the headlines and see "two Boston Celtics go for 40 a piece," I'd bet my GameCube, which should be worth something at this point, that your mind immediately goes, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are insane.

They are an insane duo, but the Celtics X-Factors are etched into the Celtics record book this time.

The first Celtics duo EVER to drop 40+ each 😱 pic.twitter.com/a8UWxDp9cG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2025

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White become first Celtics duo to ever drop 40+ in a game

Tatum was out against the strong as-of-late Portland Trailblazers, and Payton Pritchard and Derrick White said fine, no problem, we'll causally bury 19 3s as a tandem. The Blazers made 16 3s as a team! White dropped 41 points with 9 3s, while 6MOY favorite Pritchard exploded with 43 points and 10 triples.

Pritchard's avalanche of buckets came on Scoot Henderson's headtop. These appear to be desperation buckets, but Pritchard continually finds the bottom of the net. You'd think Portland would stay on his hip, but they kept helping off him. That decision was no bueno.

Time and time again, he ripped the net from four feet behind the 3-point line. These on-ball created baskets remind us that Pritchard would be a sneaky entry in the potential 1-on-1 challenge that's been proposed to boost All-Star weekend. White wouldn't be a favorite in that contest, but he also abused Portland on Wednesday night.

White's nine deep balls were just as impressive. His sixth 3-point make was reminiscent of a Steph Curry possession. Shaedon Sharpe is fully pressed up 30 feet from behind the basket. That's no issue for White as he uses his improved handle to get by the ultra-athletic Sharpe with a straight-line drive.

White then throws a routine behind-the-back pass to Al Horford, continues to move, and relocates to the corner. Right corner with a 7-foot plus big closing out, and it does not matter. The hoop is as big elephant towering over a mouse. Unlike that elephant, White is fearless in these moments.

A near half-court trey was connected on White's career night. He could do no wrong. I return to that conversation with my mom and dwell on the Celtics' power. This game displayed their third and fifth(ish) option, ripping nets for 40 a piece. Brown didn't need a stellar performance, but he's a sleeping giant who has proven he's up for any task in the playoffs.

Tatum is the face of the NBA hate train on social media, but "The Anomaly" brings everything to the table. White and Pritchard can clearly play like they are the franchise stars on a given night, and that should strike fear or a great level of respect from all comers. The champs are still the champs, patiently waiting to unload the clip come April.