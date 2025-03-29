2 Cubs Opening Day overreactions that matter more than you think

Although the Chicago Cubs technically had their opener in Japan, we will focus on the domestic opener starting against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Mar. 27.

The Cubs' offense excelled, plating 10 runs, but not everything left us hopeful about the team's current state heading into the regular season. Two key pitchers for the Cubs' success look shaky, particularly on the mound.

Without a turnaround, it will be hard to have the success that President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer envisions for 2025.

1. Justin Steele has back to back rough starts

It's as early as it gets, but this overreaction does hold some weight: Justin Steele looks off to start this 2025 season. He was a bit behind in spring training, but he held a 9.35 ERA in 8.2 innings during the spring, which could easily be brushed off as knocking off the rust. However, Steele has not had two regular season starts. Admittedly, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are no small task, but Steele looks just as off as he did in spring training.

Between his two starts this year, Steele has allowed eight earned runs in nine innings while allowing a .306 batting average to opposing hitters. The bonifacto ace of the Cubs, Steele, has had his troubles to begin the year in the past. Just last year, after returning from a hamstring injury suffered on Opening Day, Steele had a string of allowing 15 earned runs in three starts in May, so hopefully, once he can further settle in, he can cruise the ways Cubs fans have become accustomed to.

2. Ryan Pressly is not showing the best version of himself

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros, the thought was that Pressly could immediately slide into the closer's role for the Cubs, a role that has plagued the Cubs in the past few seasons. Pressly allowed three earned runs in 5.2 IP in spring training, which will not cut it as a closer in today's league. Watching his play, he is not passing the eye test, and the numbers back it up.

In two regular season appearances so far, Pressly has tossed two innings, allowing one earned run, but also giving up three walks and two hits. His ERA is 4.50, but his FIP is 7.45 because his WHIP is 2.50. It's unrealistic for the Cubs to assume Pressly would be the elite version of himself that we saw a few years ago, but the last thing a playoff hopeful team like the Cubs need is lack of production from the ninth inning. Porter Hodge is likely the next man up if Pressly can't lock down the role.