2 dream LaMelo Ball landing spots if new Hornets ownership decides to start fresh
By Brennan Sims
When the Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade fell through, you had to feel for both sides. It's a weird feeling returning to a locker room where you aren't wanted (despite the Hornets' social media post).
Williams is injury-prone — that's probably the main reason Charlotte wanted to wash their hands of the young double-double threat. But their willingness to move him suggests they prioritize their future over right now. Franchise star LaMelo Ball doesn't have time for future plans.
Ball is an outstanding talent who's won the hearts of fans worldwide. We all want to see him play high-leverage basketball, but that's impossible in Charlotte today or probably tomorrow.
Ball could get antsy with the constant losing year after year. The new general manager group could also look at Ball and ask, "Is he playing winning basketball? Should he be the face of our team moving forward?" Charlotte has other young talent like Brandon Miller, and they'll have a high draft pick in this upcoming stacked draft. Ball would net a massive return, so moving him isn't out of the question. These teams should get on the phone if Ball becomes available.
Miami Heat: (25-26)
At first glance, Ball doesn't fit "Heat Culture." He's never been praised for his hustle or defensive prowess. The Heat can continue to view players through the culture lens, or they could add more talent.
Tyler Herro is having a career year. His shot diet is more analytically driven (3s and layups), and his playmaking has grown. He made the All-Star game over Ball this season, but he's not the better talent.
Ball would step in South Beach and immediately become their best creator and scorer. He'd look better in a defensive infrastructure like Miami's. Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware would benefit greatly from a proficient passer like Ball. He can throw lobs with the best of them, but he's just one of the most creative passers in general.
Ball would have to compete more on the defensive side of the ball, but going to winning situations can bring that out of a player. It's not like Ball is some career loser. He dragged not-that-great Hornets teams to the play-in tournament in the past. They couldn't get it done, but those are bottom-feeding teams without Ball. The Heat acquiring Ball would raise their ceiling, which is a Play-In or first-round exit right now.
Miami has draft picks and a solid young core. Charlotte wouldn't poo-poo a potential Heat deal if Miami threw their assets in the pot.
Orlando Magic: (26-29)
This has been an unfortunate season for the Magic after their impressive playoff display last year. They sit in the play-in tournament with one of the worst offensives in the league (29th of 30). Injuries have plagued them, but their offense still needs a jolt when they're at full strength.
Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are the cornerstones. Banchero has been an All-Star, and Wagner would've been one this season if he'd played more. Those two shouldn't be in any trade talks, but the rest should be on the block if Orlando can land Ball.
The Magic need more shooting and more creating. While Ball's percentage from deep is underwhelming, he's still a good shooter who teams defend like he's always hot. Per Bball-Index, Ball has A+ perimeter gravity, meaning teams are selling out to contest his shooting, whether he's hitting or missing.
Teams closing out hard on the electric Ball means he's getting easy attacks on these contests. He can break a defense down with the best of them and involve his teammates. Orlando doesn't have much of that outside the cornerstones, and Ball is even better at creating than those two.
Ball has been an elite engine since he stepped on an NBA court. The Magic have not had a top-15(!) offense since 2012, per Cleaning the Glass. That's a near-impossible drought, and adding an artistic genius in Ball with Wagner/Bachero would break the curse. Imagine the much-improved Wagner attacking off the catch with Ball creating. Wagner has done a lot to improve his on-ball creation chops, but he's still an off-ball shredder at heart.
It would be tough to split with Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and draft capital, but Orlando has always had a defensive structure. They have to address the other side of the ball.