2 early-season Blue Jays overreactions that will age like milk

Going into the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays had as many question marks as anybody. For the most part, these questions revolved around superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. There were rumors that the Blue Jays would trade him (laughable). There were rumors he would head into free agency after the 2025 season. But ultimately, the Blue Jays were able to re-sign Guerrero to a massive contract while making multiple moves to build around him.

To this point in the 2025 season, the Blue Jays have been mediocre at best. Max Scherzer suffered an injury and hasn't been able to help the team yet. Anthony Santander has been quite a disappointing addition to this point, too. They're in the middle of the pack in the loaded American League East at this point.

The media and fans alike have split opinions on the state of the Blue Jays, with a lot of opinions seeming like serious overreactions.

What are some of the worst overreactions revolving around the Blue Jays this season?

Overreaction: The Blue Jays should sell and trade Bo Bichette

The top story and overreaction surrounding the Blue Jays is their approach at the trade deadline. A lot of people are ready for them to give up on the season and trade away some of their stars including guys like Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt. But this makes absolutely no sense, especially right now.

The Blue Jays play in the loaded American League East, which is the kind of division that you need to be elite to win. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are great, but the Tampa Bay Rays aren't anything special and the Baltimore Orioles don't have the pitching to compete this season.

A postseason berth is far from a longshot for the Blue Jays. Trading Bichette and others would be the team admitting their season is a waste, just weeks after re-signing Guerrero, and entering a bit of a rebuild. It makes no sense at this point. If the Blue Jays are 10 games under .500 at the deadline, it might make sense, but I don't see that happening.

Another caveat with Bichette is the fact the Blue Jays could re-sign him in the offseason. If they trade him away, he's more than likely gone. If they keep him, they will have the perfect chance to ink him to a long-term deal like Guerrero.

They might not be a World Series threat right now, but that means they should buy, not sell ahead of the deadline.

Overreaction: Anthony Santander is a huge bust

The Blue Jays took a huge risk by giving Santander a massive contract in free agency, but he was coming off a season in which he crushed over 40 home runs. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, anything you think could go wrong with the switch-hitting slugger is going wrong right now. Through 36 games, he's slashing .196/.275/.336 with five home runs. Across the board, his numbers are down. Still, he has quite a bit of time to turn his season around for Toronto.

Calling Santander a bust at this point in his contract is a huge overreaction. The Blue Jays signed him to a five year deal. It's been about 1/4 of year No. 1 of that deal. For the mathematicians at home, that's about five percent of his contract with the team.

He's not a bust. He has plenty of time to turn his play around and the slugger more than likely will do so. If he gets hot, he could still end the season with 30 or 35 home runs despite the sluggish start.