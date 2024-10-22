2 Minnesota Lynx players who won't be back next season after WNBA Finals run
The Minnesota Lynx are fresh off a WNBA Finals defeat to the New York Liberty. But it wasn't a year of disappointment for Minnesota, as they had one of their best seasons in years and took home the WNBA Commissioners Cup.
But now the Lynx need to continue its success from last season. They will do that by bringing back some of the key faces, such as Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams. However, to keep some of these players may mean letting others go.
1. Natisha Hiedeman
Hiedeman is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is coming off a healthy season where she played in all 40 games. While she only had 15.2 minutes per game she averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. Before coming to Minnesota she played for the Connecticut Sun where she was starting games for two seasons and showed that she can play a key role on a good team.
While she did not see the floor much with Minnesota, she can use her time with the Sun to attract teams this offseason. She is a dynamic guard and a crafty driver, able to penetrate defenses with her speed and handle. Hiedeman can finish at the rim in a variety of ways, even in traffic, using her agility to create tough angles. Overall she is a well-rounded guard who excels at scoring and playmaking and can defend very well. Considering she could not find a consistent spot in Minnesota it is likely she can find a team she can thrive in this offseason through free agency.
2. Myisha Hines-Allen
Hines-Allen is entering this offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will draw considerable attention. She averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this past season. Hines-Allen averaged 17.7 minutes and 19.1 minutes for both the Lynx and Washington Mystics this season and played key minutes off the bench. While she had more impact on Minnesota, it showed that she could contribute to a winning team.
She can run the floor very well for a forward and often beats defenders in transition to finish at the rim. She also has developed a reliable mid-range jumper, allowing her to step out and knock down shots from the elbow or baseline. The 28-year-old can bring a veteran mindset and can help a contending team while coming off the bench. Hines-Allen will be a popular free agent for teams looking for a forward who can do it all on the floor.